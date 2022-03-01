Multiple failed attempts but this time is different !

A TikTok trend has emerged where workers at various restaurant chains give viewers a peek behind the scenes. Sometimes, the videos are lighthearted and silly, centering around worker camaraderie and having a little fun when things are slow. Other times, though, viewers unfamiliar with restaurant life may learn a little more than they wanted to know about the unglamorous reality behind their favorite menu items. As one commenter in a Reddit thread about "exposing" fast food pointed out, these videos are popular and "shocking" because some people may never have thought about how their food is made, especially because companies goes out of their way to make their food look highly appealing in advertisements.
