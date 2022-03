Weld County’s cumulative COVID-19 case count grew with 561 new cases reported in the past week, for a total of 80,386 since the pandemic began. The county’s one-week average positive test rate is 6%, down from 9.94% a week ago. The rate is the lowest it’s been since the summer of 2021. In the Greeley area, that rate is 5.53%, the second-lowest in the county. North Weld now has the lowest rate in the county, 5.09%. Southwest Weld continues to have the highest rate, 7.38%.

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO