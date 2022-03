BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which acupuncture pens are best for neck and shoulder pain?. The practice of acupuncture dates as far back as the BC era. However, it’s only recently become popular in Western civilization. Modern-day research and technology continue to shed light on the positive effects of alternative treatments for pain relief. This inspires more people to explore this holistic approach to alleviating their symptoms.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO