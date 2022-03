When the Covid-19 pandemic began, Tampa-based Sparxoo's CEO David Capece immediately began reaching out to other digital marketing agencies to see how they were faring. "I wanted to get a sense of benchmarking, see how were they doing and what were they hearing," Capece said in an interview with Tampa Bay Inno. "And through that process, I found out we were actually doing a bit better than other agencies. I realized in those moments when we came out of the pandemic, I wanted to take Sparxoo to the next level."

