MIAMI VALLEY — Eleven organization in Ohio will receive over $1.3 million in grants to develop and implement human trafficking prevention programs. Three of the 11 organizations receiving the grants are from the Miami Valley. Crime Victim Services, which impacts seven counties including Auglaize, Mercer and Shelby, will receive nearly $121,000; Dayton Children’s Hospital will receive more than $126,000; and The Salvation Army will receive more that $124,000.

