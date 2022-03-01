Gamesight: Lost Ark amassed 76m hours watched on Twitch during its launch week

Apple is hosting its first event of the year, with a whole host of new products yet to be revealed.The company has given no clues to what might be coming. The only indication is the title of the event – it is named ‘Peek Performance’ – which has led to hopes for everything from the reveal of Apple’s augmented reality glasses to a new Mac Pro.But rumours have revealed what could be coming, including updated Macs, a new iPhone SE with 5G, and refreshed iPads.The event begins at 10am local pacific time, or 6pm in the UK, and will be live streamed on Apple’s website as well as covered here.Follow below for the latest from Apple’s event and the tumultuous context that it arrives into.

