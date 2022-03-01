Gamesight: Lost Ark amassed 76m hours watched on Twitch during its launch week

Amazon has allegedly worked with Chinese companies accused of forced labour, according to a new report.The Tech Transparency Project, a research group managed by the nonprofit Campaign for Accountability, said that Amazon’s public list of suppliers “that have been linked directly or indirectly to forced labor of ethnic minorities from China’s Xinjiang region”.The programs, known as “labour transfers”, move workers from the predominantly Muslim area to factories across the country, campaigners say.“Three Amazon suppliers are reported to have used forced labour directly: Luxshare Precision Industry, AcBel Polytech, and Lens Technology. Another two, GoerTek and Hefei BOE Optoelectronics, are themselves supplied...
