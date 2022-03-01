ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Schumer says quickest way to pass Ukraine aid is in omnibus spending bill

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The quickest way to get $6.4 billion in humanitarian and security aid to Ukraine is to include in the upcoming omnibus...

