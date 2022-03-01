ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, West Linn, Clackamas boys basketball open Class 6A state playoffs tonight

By Miles Vance
Clackamas Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJrdx_0eSgMle000 The Lakers host Mountain View, Lions host Wells and the Cavaliers visit Roosevelt.

It's on.

After three months of non-league games, holiday tournaments and league battles, the 2022 high school basketball playoffs are here.

Here's a look at the matchups in the first round of the Class 6A boys state playoffs set for Tuesday, March 1.

Mountain View at Lake Oswego, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain View enters tonight's game as the 17th seed in the 32-team playoff field, carrying a two-game winning streak and a 17-7 overall record after finishing fourth in the Mountain Valley Conference. The Cougars are led by 6-foot-11 senior post Tane Prictor, 6-1 sophomore guard Quincy Townsend and 6-4 junior forward Nathan Hoisington.

Lake Oswego enters the game as the state's 16th seed, carrying a 13-12 overall record after finishing third in the Three Rivers League. The Lakers are led by 6-6 freshman wing Winters Grady, 5-11 senior guard Carson Reno and 6-1 senior guard Luke Brauner.

Ida B. Wells at West Linn, 7 p.m.

Wells enters tonight's game as the 28th seed in the field, carrying a 9-16 overall record after finishing sixth in the Portland Interscholastic League. The Guardians are led by 5-10 sophomore guard Nick DiGiulio, 5-8 sophomore guard Jacey Canalin and 5-11 senior guard Leo Sewell.

West Linn enters the game as the state's fifth seed, carrying a 18-3 overall record after finishing second in the Three Rivers League. The Lions are led by 6-0 junior guard Jackson Shelstad, 6-2 senior guard Zeke Viuhkola and 6-3 junior wing/post Mark Hamper.

Clackamas at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Clackamas enters tonight's game as the 26th seed in the field, carrying a 12-12 overall record after finishing fifth in the Mt. Hood Conference. The Cavaliers are led by 6-1 junior guard Garrett Strube, 6-10 senior center Nathan Senatra and 6-6 senior guard Levi Simmonds.

Roosevelt enters the game as the state's seventh seed, carrying a 19-6 overall record after finishing third in the Portland Interscholastic League. The Roughriders are led by 6-7 senior guard/wing Raysean Seamster, 6-3 sophomore guard Terrence Hill and 6-5 senior guard/wing Donatello Tupper.

