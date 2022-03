Feb. 11, 2022 -- At the center of the emerging science on the unintended consequences of daily long-term use of marijuana lies a paradox. For years, medical marijuana has been used to ease nausea from cancer chemotherapy and GI conditions. Now, with greater legalization comes growing awareness that chronic use of marijuana -- also known as cannabis -- can trigger a condition where, ironically, a person has hard-to-control vomiting and nausea.

HEALTH ・ 20 DAYS AGO