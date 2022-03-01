“A lot of people don’t even believe what’s going on, what African Americans are dealing with in Robeson. You just feel like you have to keep fighting. You just feel like you’re double-teamed.”

Tyrone Watson, Robeson County preacher, talking about the challenges of diversity.

***

“His wishes are NOT to pursue chemo and constant [doctor] visits. He wants to spend time with his family/friends in comfort of his OWN HOME.”

Theresa McDonald, wife of Luke McDonald, owner of the Dairy Ranch in Lumberton. Luke McDonald was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.

***

“When we found out we were going to open a Veterans Center, we knew we wanted to get this exhibit. We timed it to be on our campus to coincide with the opening of the Veterans Center in April.”

Sherry Lofton, English instructor and chair of the cultural events committee at Robeson Community College, speaking about a display centered on the First Gulf War.

***

“My question to you is how can we move as a county, move in the direction of equality, which is the only way that we can bring unity in Robeson County and we still idolize the dark history that has caused so much pain and division by allowing this statue to still stand at the people’s house?”

The Rev. Tyrone Watson Sr., president of the Unified Robeson NAACP Branch, speaking to Robeson County Commissioners about the Confederate statue at the entrance of the Robeson County Courthouse.

***

“It feels like we just had a brand new school year,” Brooks said.

Lumberton High School Principal Larry Brooks talking about the lifting of the mask mandate at the Public Schools of Robeson County.

***

***

“On the day of Joe Biden’s State of the Union, House Democrats announce a hearing on defunding the police! You can’t make this up. And it shows you exactly where the Left’s priorities lie.

A tweet from the House Judiciary GOP regarding a Committee on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security agenda item titled, Reimagining Public Safety in the COVID-19 Era.