Robeson County, NC

The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 3 days ago

“A lot of people don’t even believe what’s going on, what African Americans are dealing with in Robeson. You just feel like you have to keep fighting. You just feel like you’re double-teamed.”

Tyrone Watson, Robeson County preacher, talking about the challenges of diversity.

***

“His wishes are NOT to pursue chemo and constant [doctor] visits. He wants to spend time with his family/friends in comfort of his OWN HOME.”

Theresa McDonald, wife of Luke McDonald, owner of the Dairy Ranch in Lumberton. Luke McDonald was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.

***

“When we found out we were going to open a Veterans Center, we knew we wanted to get this exhibit. We timed it to be on our campus to coincide with the opening of the Veterans Center in April.”

Sherry Lofton, English instructor and chair of the cultural events committee at Robeson Community College, speaking about a display centered on the First Gulf War.

***

“My question to you is how can we move as a county, move in the direction of equality, which is the only way that we can bring unity in Robeson County and we still idolize the dark history that has caused so much pain and division by allowing this statue to still stand at the people’s house?”

The Rev. Tyrone Watson Sr., president of the Unified Robeson NAACP Branch, speaking to Robeson County Commissioners about the Confederate statue at the entrance of the Robeson County Courthouse.

***

“It feels like we just had a brand new school year,” Brooks said.

Lumberton High School Principal Larry Brooks talking about the lifting of the mask mandate at the Public Schools of Robeson County.

***

***

“On the day of Joe Biden’s State of the Union, House Democrats announce a hearing on defunding the police! You can’t make this up. And it shows you exactly where the Left’s priorities lie.

A tweet from the House Judiciary GOP regarding a Committee on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security agenda item titled, Reimagining Public Safety in the COVID-19 Era.

The Robesonian

THUMBS DOWN: We join with other voices to condemn the actions of the Russian for military action in Ukraine, especially doing
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
TheRobesonian

New billing software is coming to Red Springs

RED SPRINGS — The town manager here told commissioners and community members of a software upgrade in June for the town’s Finance Department. The new software called Tyler Technologies will allow residents to pay bills online, access their utility usage and view bill information, according to Sharon McFarland, the town’s Finance director. The town’s current system, called Harris, allows customers to pay online.
RED SPRINGS, NC
The Robesonian

HISTORICAL MARKER SPOTLIGHT Inscription: Anna Mathilda McNeill Whistler, mother of the noted pain
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
TheRobesonian

Freeman files for school board seat

LUMBERTON — Only one person filed Tuesday locally for the 2022 statewide primary and rescheduled municipal election and two others filed on previous occasions. The two-week filing period for the May 17 primary election began on Dec. 6 before it was suspended. The filing period will end Friday. The general election is Nov. 8.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
TheRobesonian

County virus cases continue steady decline

LUMBERTON — The steady decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Robeson County continued during the last week, with cases dropping by 28.8%. The Robeson County Health Department reported 296 new virus cases during the seven-day period between Feb. 22 and Monday, down from the 416 cases from Feb. 15-21. This is the fifth consecutive week of a substantial decline in cases since the pandemic-record 3,525 cases in the county from Jan. 18-24.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
TheRobesonian

Burn ban lifted for Robeson

LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s fire marshal has lifted the countywide burn ban. The burn ban was put in place Friday at 5 p.m., according to Stephanie Chavis, county fire marshal and director of Emergency Management. “The burn ban for Lumberton and Robeson County was lifted at noon today,”...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
TheRobesonian

Schools celebrate Seuss during Read Across America Week

LUMBERTON — Several schools participated in Read Across America Week this week through activities to promote literacy. Events, which began Monday, included readings of books by the late Theodor Seuss “Ted” Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss. The author would have been 118 on Wednesday, which is celebrated as National Read Across America Day.
LUMBERTON, NC
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

