The Marin Board of Supervisors recently endorsed a proposed plan for bridging racial and social equity gaps across our county. The plan was the work of the 2020 Race Equity Planning Committee, a countywide panel of 20 people reflecting a broad representation of racial and socio-economic backgrounds to come up with an “action plan” to address disparities in access and delivery of county services and local goals.

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO