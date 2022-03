After getting shut down for two days by the ice storm, we had an extremely productive week. There was no time to waste as we had until March 3 to hear the Senate bills in committee that we wanted to move forward in the process. By the 5 p.m. deadline, approximately 400 bills were approved to go before the full Senate. Since we had to cram six days of work into four, we decided not to hear any bills on the floor the last two days of session. We still have successfully passed more than 70 bills on to the House.

