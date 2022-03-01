ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers sign former St. Louis Blues defenseman to one-year deal

By Brett Shweky, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 6 days ago

The Florida Panthers signed former St. Louis defenseman Petteri Lindbohm to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

Lindbohm, 28, competed in 40 contests with St. Louis from 2014 to 2017, tallying two goals and one assist. He was selected in the sixth round by the Blues in the 2012 NHL draft.

On the international stage, Lindbohm represented the Finish national team at the Winter Olympics in 2022, where he helped his country win its first Olympic gold medal in ice hockey. Lindbohm managed to compile two assists over six tournament games.

“Petteri [Lindbohm] is a physical, experienced and capable defenseman who has succeeded on various levels of international hockey,” general manager Bill Zito said in a statement. “He recently showcased what he can do contributing to Finland’s Gold Medal at the Olympics and we look forward to what he can add to our Panthers blueline.”

Most recently, Lindbohm spent last season with Jokerit of the Kontinental Hockey League, recording three goals and five assists across 45 games.

In addition, the 6-foot-3 defenseman also played in the Swiss National League with Lausanne HC (2018-20) and EHC Biel-Bienne (2020-21), as well as the American Hockey League with Chicago (2014-15; 2017-18).

