William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Skyler Gisondo to Star in ‘The Resort’ at Peacock

By Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti have been cast as Noah and Emma, the leading roles in Peacock ’s upcoming comedic thriller series “The Resort.” Additionally, Skyler Gisondo , Ben Sinclair and Parvesh Cheena are set to join the ensemble.

“The Resort” is a multi-generational coming-of-age romance disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries, which took place fifteen years prior.

Noah and Emma are both teachers who are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. Noah is described as perfectly content to float through the mundane reality of his existence, while Emma has found herself at a plateau in their marriage before they’re pulled into the Mayan mystery.

Gisondo will star as Sam, who is on vacation with his parents and girlfriend in 2007 at the Oceana Vista Resort. Sinclair plays the recurring role of resort owner Alex, while Cheena recurs as Ted, who’s on vacation with his husband, also named Ted. They join previously announced cast members Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden and Gabriela Cartol in leading roles along with Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock and Becky Ann Baker in recurring roles.

Harper is best known for his role as Chidi Anagonye on NBC’s “The Good Place,” which earned him an Emmy nomination. He also starred in Season 2 of HBO Max’s “Love Life” and Amazon Prime Video’s “The Underground Railroad,” with additional roles in films and series including “Midsommar,” “Dogs in Space” and “We Broke Up.” He is repped by UTA, AC Management, Jackoway Austen and Jill Fritzo PR.

Milioti starred as Sarah in the romantic comedy film “Palm Springs” and has also starred in the HBO Max series “Made for Love,” Season 2 of FX’s “Fargo” and CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother.”

Gisondo’s prominent credits include playing Gideon Gemstone in “The Righteous Gemstones” and Eric Bemis in “Santa Clarita Diet.” Recently, he has also had roles in “Licorice Pizza” and “Fairfax.” Sinclair starred in “High Maintenance,” and has appeared in episodes of “Dave” and “Betty.” Cheena is known for “Outsourced” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” as well as “Centaurworld.”

Andy Siara serves as showrunner with Allison Miller as co-showrunner. Executive producers include Siara, Miller for Angelyne, Sam Esmail under his overall deal with UCP and Chad Hamilton for Anonymous Content. Sarah Matte of Esmail Corp serves as co-executive producer. Sinclair will also direct and executive produce the first four episodes. UCP and Esmail Corp produce. The series will shoot in Puerto Rico.

