Jan. 6 rioter who did Nazi salute at Capitol praised Hitler on social media, sent racist messages: feds

By David Matthews, New York Daily News
 6 days ago

The Department of Justice argued Tuesday that a Capitol rioter who stormed the building while out on bail on attempted murder charges should remain in custody until his trial.

Matthew Beddingfield, of North Carolina, was photographed and appeared in videos of the Jan. 6 insurrection and was quickly identified by social media users. He allegedly used a flagpole as a weapon and threw it at police officers before he entered the Capitol.

He was arrested last month in North Carolina. At the time of the riot, he was out on bail after shooting a 17-year-old boy at a Walmart parking lot. He later pleaded guilty to felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, and was sentenced to 24 months probation.

The Justice Department’s court filing also outlines Beddingfield’s white nationalist social media posts which included praise for Adolf Hitler.

According to earlier FBI statements, Beddingfield “appeared to make a gesture that is commonly associated with the Nazis” during the insurrection.

In the DOJ’s latest public filings, Beddingfield’s alleged views are made even clearer.

Hispanic, Native American and LGBTQ+ communities while glorifying white supremacist figures, beliefs, language, and ideologies,” the filing states. “Beddingfield unabashedly expresses his wish that members of those groups meet a violent end and in others he expresses a desire to inflict said violence or death on the same.”

Beddingfield’s cellphone had images associated with the Nazis, including swastikas, SS symbols, Hitler memes, “and other anti-Semitic, anti-Black, and anti-LGBTQ+ memes and caricatures.”

Beddingfield harassed others on social media with slurs and pro-Nazi phrases, according to the memo.

“I’d like to reclaim America and it is fine if a few of my peoples enemies are ‘hurt’ in the process,” Beddingfield wrote in one post.

“The only tragedy that happened was that Hitler didn’t finish the job,” he wrote in another.

Following his arrest in February, FBI agents who searched the Beddingfield home later found ammunition, four long guns and four hand guns.

“There is a connection in Beddingfield’s white supremacist views and the physical manifestations thereof and his violent acts,” the DOJ wrote, arguing Beddingfield should remain in detention.

A hearing for Beddingfield is scheduled for March 10.

