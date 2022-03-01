Pandemic Caused Rise in Deaths of Alzheimer's Patients

More than 104,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in the year between September 2020 and September 2021, another record-high death toll that has more than doubled within six years.Provisional reporting from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 104,288 people died from drug-related overdoses within the 12-month period that ended in September 2021, marking an increase of roughly 14,000 more deaths than the previous year.In September 2015, roughly 52,000 people had died from overdoses in a similar timeframe.The surge in drug-related deaths has accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic and with the proliferation of the powerful synthetic opioid...
