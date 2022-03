IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– It was stop number one of two for Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Thursday afternoon at the base of Floyd Hill, joined by several of Colorado’s heavy political hitters to talk about the future of I-70 and Colorado infrastructure on the roads. The secretary of transportation will head to Glenwood Canyon on Friday to continue his tour of some of the state’s top targets for improvements, hopeful for support from the recently passed $65 billion federal infrastructure bill. (credit: CBS) “There’s no doubt that Colorado will benefit in a big way,” Buttigieg said, stating that I-70 is a...

IDAHO SPRINGS, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO