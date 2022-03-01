ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur Live Commentary, 01/03/2022

goal.com
 1 day ago

That's all for today. Thank you for following our live coverage. Until next time, goodbye!. Middlesbrough will look to build on their momentum when they host Luton Town in the...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Norwich boss Dean Smith blasts 8.15pm kick-off time for FA Cup trip to Liverpool as it is 'TOO LATE' for travelling fans and says they 'have not been considered' with this month's Chelsea clash potentially moving to next week if either side progresses

Norwich boss Dean Smith has criticised the scheduling of his side's FA Cup clash against Liverpool at Anfield, saying an 8.15pm kick-off is 'too late' for visiting fans. The Canaries head to Merseyside for the second time in 10 days to face a Liverpool team who won a record ninth League Cup against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Conte
BBC

Burnley v Leicester: Team news

Burnley's top scorer Maxwel Cornet has recovered from the foot issue that caused him to miss the past two games. Ashley Westwood is available after Covid, but Erik Pieters is set for a scan on his knee and Matej Vydra and Johan Berg Gudmundsson both miss out. Leicester City welcome...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tottenham Hotspur#Everton#The Premier League#Spurs
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Burnley 0 - 2 Leicester City

Leicester City beat Burnley by a score of 2-0 at Turf Moor on Tuesday evening. The Foxes dominated the first half but couldn’t find a way past Burnley keeper Nick Pope. Substitutes James Maddison and Jamie Vardy scored late to give the Foxes their first league win of 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Luton Town vs Chelsea prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea FC have endured a mixed bag in cup competitions over the past month - winning the Club World Cup for the first time before losing in the final of the Carabao Cup on penalties to Liverpool at the weekend - but a ninth FA Cup in the club’s history is still well within their sights.They travel to Championship side Luton Town for a fifth-round clash on Wednesday evening and Thomas Tuchel’s troops will be able to draw on their 3-1 victory over the Hatters in the fourth round of the competition 12 months ago. Luton are a team in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

5 Things Learned: Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea | FA Cup

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side are through to the next round of the FA Cup following an away win at Luton. The first half saw Luton take an early lead through Reece Burke. Midway through the half, Saul equalised for the Blues. However, five minutes before halftime, Harry Cornick restored Luton's lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Southampton’s Armando Broja ensures FA Cup fifth-round win over West Ham

West Ham will have to make do with competing on just the two fronts for the remainder of this season after Southampton advanced to the FA Cup quarter-finals at their expense. A trip to Seville in the Europa League next week and their tilt for a top-four berth in the Premier League will no doubt soften the disappointment of defeat here but there will be a lingering frustration for David Moyes given how his side allowed a game in their grasp to get away.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Norwich predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture tonight

Norwich will try to put recent disappointments behind them and spring an FA Cup upset when they travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the fifth round on Wednesday evening.Victories over Everton and Watford in mid-January sparked hope of Premier League survival, before fellow top-flight side Wolves were beaten in the FA Cup fourth round the following week but since then, little has gone right for the Canaries.Understandable defeats to title-chasing Manchester City and Liverpool were followed by a crushing 2-0 loss to Southampton last Friday, a lifeless display ensuring they not only left the south coast empty handed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs Boreham Wood Predicted Line-Up: Wholesale changes likely

In normal circumstances, Everton would line up at absolutely full strength in order to book an FA Cup Quarter-Final position. But with a relegation dogfight on our hands and fifth-tier opposition visiting Goodison Park, Lampard will surely make wholesale changes in order to ensure everybody is fresh for Monday’s trip to London to take on Tottenham.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy