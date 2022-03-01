Americans Like to Be Clean After Being Intimate

Thanks to influencer culture and reality TV, more and more people are flying abroad to achieve a Hollywood smile. But now, one TikTok user has revealed all about their Turkey teeth experience. A smile transformation can set you back around £650-£950 per tooth in the UK. Subsequently, some people are jumping on a flights – specifically to Turkey – to get their new smile for a fraction of the cost. In a viral TikTok that racked a staggering 1.3 million views, Jade Pritchard lifted the lid on her £3,200 experience. During the dental procedure, the teeth were filed down into...
Comments / 0