Americans Like to Be Clean After Being Intimate

 1 day ago

Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Nursery worker who told bosses she was pregnant week after starting asked if keeping baby was a ‘good idea’

A nursery worker who was asked if keeping her baby was a ‘good idea’ after telling bosses she was pregnant has won a discrimination claim in court.Darci Topping, 23, was quizzed about her baby’s father, whether she would go through with the pregnancy then made redundant during the pandemic by managers at a Lancashire nursery, an employment tribunal heard.Ms Topping, who is now a mother to a one-year-old boy called Stanley, is set to receive compensation after successfully suing the Stepping Stones Nursery in Hoddlesden for pregnancy discrimination and unfair dismissal.The hearing in Manchester heard that Ms Topping – who...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Upworthy

Employee told to clock out only with manager's permission, she makes boss regret it immediately

Having a toxic boss can make going to work a nightmare. They always seem to get a power trip from micromanaging employees. One employee who worked in the retail sector claimed that she had one day been told to leave work only after getting permission from a manager. That had never been the rule at the workplace and the manager appeared to exercise their power over her for no reason. She shared the story with Reddit and explained how she turned the tables on her manager.
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Voices: I’m blissfully happy with a man twice my age – no matter what anyone else thinks

In the world of dating, there’s always been an unwritten rule that age gaps should be avoided. There can be a couple of years between you, but anything above 10 and you’re entering problematic territory. So here’s the thing: my partner is 33 years older than me, and it’s the best relationship I’ve had.Naturally, one person’s experience doesn’t automatically make it universal – there are plenty of horror stories out there about older men who’ve taken advantage of young women. I myself have experience of such a relationship from my teenage years. And, at the time, I couldn’t see how...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Voices: My husband hated the idea of me keeping my name. Then suddenly, he changed his mind

“Do what you want,” Kyle said. “But I bet that if we did a study, we would find that the incidence of divorce is higher for women who don’t take their husband’s last name for than those who do.”It was a Saturday morning in 1994. My fiancé was driving me from Center City Philadelphia to Reading so I could go outlet shopping, willing to accompany me on a pastime he did not enjoy. Knowing I was repaying his kindness by dredging up an argument we’d been having since our engagement, I trod lightly.“I’m not so sure. Even if we did,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Reddit user asked women who never married or had kids what they're doing instead. The responses are fire.

Throughout their lives, women are burdened with societal expectations that take a lot of liberty with their personal rights. From expecting girls to only show interest in stereotypical "girly" things, "preserving their virginity" for their lawfully wedded husband and shaming young women for exploring their sexuality to attempting to strip them of their reproductive rights and judging those who choose to deviate from the marriage-then-kids life plan shoved into their hands, most communities are built on the foundation of controlling how women live their lives. However, these days, more and more women are choosing to take the choices of their lives into their own hands and couldn't care less about what others expect of them.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman claims Spirit Airlines stopped teenagers from bringing dog on plane after they’d already paid for pet

A woman has claimed that teenage passengers aboard a recent Spirit Airlines flight were stopped from bringing their dog on the plane until fellow passengers stepped in to pay, despite already paying for the pet’s seat.In a video shared earlier this month, Chainy, who goes by the username @geminiblondebby on TikTok, uploaded a clip of herself sitting in her plane seat and shaking her head before turning the camera around to show the front of the plane.In the text caption on the clip, the TikToker claimed that her plane had been “stopped” because Spirit employees didn’t want to allow the...
LIFESTYLE
countryliving.com

What the American Home Looked Like Through the Years

We might not have invented a time machine yet, but if you want to go back in history, that's pretty much possible through photographs. So, if you've ever been curious about what homes in the United States really looked like between 1940 and 2000, get a glimpse inside them here. Bring on the floral upholstery, patterned wallpaper, and shag rugs!
HOME & GARDEN
Indy100

Woman reveals what it is really like to pay £3,200 for veneers in Turkey

Thanks to influencer culture and reality TV, more and more people are flying abroad to achieve a Hollywood smile. But now, one TikTok user has revealed all about their Turkey teeth experience. A smile transformation can set you back around £650-£950 per tooth in the UK. Subsequently, some people are jumping on a flights – specifically to Turkey – to get their new smile for a fraction of the cost. In a viral TikTok that racked a staggering 1.3 million views, Jade Pritchard lifted the lid on her £3,200 experience. During the dental procedure, the teeth were filed down into...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

