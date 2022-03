A veteran state legislator and the mayor of Rocky Mount are among five hopefuls who had filed as of Monday to run in the 1st Congressional District. Don Davis, former mayor of Snow Hill and current state senator representing Pitt County, filed on Monday, following through on an earlier announcement he would seek the seat of retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield. District 1 includes a large portion of Pitt County under a map that state Republicans have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO