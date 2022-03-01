ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One former NFL QB and current analyst would love to see Mitchell Trubisky in Washington

By Bryan Manning
 2 days ago
The Washington Commanders will have a new quarterback under center in 2022. Taylor Heinicke will return, but it will be as the backup quarterback. If Washington has its preference, Russell Wilson will be the Commanders’ new quarterback, but that still appears highly doubtful.

That means the Commanders would look to secondary options. Players like Mitchell Trubisky, Marcus Mariota, perhaps even Jimmy Garoppolo, or Carson Wentz could all be options for Washington.

None of those options sound super appealing for Washington fans. However, if you’re the Commanders and head coach Ron Rivera, why not go for the quarterback with the highest upside of the group? That player is clearly Trubisky.

On Monday’s edition of “Get Up” on ESPN, former NFL quarterback and top analyst Dan Orlovsky named five transactions he desperately wants to see this offseason.

Trubisky to Washington was one of those moves.

Orlovsky knows quarterbacks. He sees the potential in Trubisky. And a fresh start in Washington with some talented weapons around him could be precisely what the former No. 2 overall pick needs to turn his career around.

Some relationships could play in Washington’s favor with Trubisky. He is close with left tackle Charles Leno, and new tight ends coach Juan Castillo was in Chicago with Trubisky.

In addition, Rivera and his staff are close with Buffalo’s coaching staff and front office and likely have some good intel on Trubisky’s 2021 season in Buffalo as a backup to Josh Allen.

Washington will not be the only team interested in Trubisky. Teams are desperate quarterbacks, and Trubisky could be a cheap, low-risk option for teams this offseason.

