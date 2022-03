Shonda Rhimes may be the queen of TV, but it looks like she's got great taste when it comes to interior decorating as well. The über-successful producer behind hit shows like How to Get Away with Murder and Grey's Anatomy recently invited Architectural Digest into her home for the publication's “Open Door” video series, and lucky for us, the company shared the in-depth tour of her ornately-designed New York City apartment.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO