Lindsay Lohan, Netflix Team for Two Movies

By Mia Galuppo
 6 days ago
Lindsay Lohan is putting down roots at Netflix .

The actress will partner on two new features for the streaming service. That’s in addition to her upcoming role in holiday rom-com feature Falling for Christmas , which is due to premiere later this year as a part of Netflix’s robust holiday romance feature offerings a la Princess Switch and A Christmas Prince.

In Falling for Christmas , Lohan plays a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who, according to the logline, “gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia, and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.” Janeen Damian is set to direct.

The two movies that will be made under the new pact have yet to be announced.

“We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her. We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world,” said Christina Rogers, Netflix’s director of independent film.

The two-picture deal signifies Lohan’s full-fledged return to onscreen acting after several years of on-and-off roles. Some recent projects include the British TV comedy Sick Note and MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

Lohan is represented by APA.

