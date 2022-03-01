The 4 Key Trends for Asia Pacific Travelers in Q4

The latest Travel Recovery Trend Report from Expedia Group Media Solutions highlights how the industry and travelers showed their resilience when faced with continued unpredictable pandemic circumstances in Q4 2021. Some of the brightest news for the quarter came from the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, and here we look in more...
Australia +0.62%. Australia Construction work done for Q4 2021 -0.4% q/q (vs. expected 2.5%). Australia Wage Price Index for Q4 2021 +0.7% q/q (vs. expected 0.7%). Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones fell 482.57 points to 33596.62, S&P 500 fell 44.15 points to 4304.77, while Nasdaq fell 166.54 points to 13381.53.
The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
American firms such as Apple and Disney have reduced their business in Russia after the country invaded Ukraine but Chinese technology firms have remained silent on the issue. Companies including Huawei, Xiaomi and Alibaba declined to comment when contacted by CNBC about whether they would cut their business in Russia.
Japan +1.18%. Japan February final manufacturing PMI 52.7. China +0.34%. China Caixin manufacturing PMI for February 50.4 (expected 49.1). China official February manufacturing PMI 50.2 (expected 49.9 ) prior was 50.1. Hong Kong -0.32%. Australia +0.67%. Australia weekly consumer confidence drops to 99.2 (previous week was 101.8). Australian Manufacturing PMI...
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Friday trade, as simmering tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to keep investors on edge. Mainland Chinese stocks slipped in early trade as the Shanghai composite slipped 0.49% and the Shenzhen component edged 0.521% lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.94%.
Russian stock exchange analyst Alexander Butmanov is toasting to what he is viewing as the death of the Russian stock market. Butmanov, founder of financial technology company DTI Algorithmic, appeared on a markets-centered television show only to pull out a soda and toast to the end of the market as he knows it, according to local media.
Japan -1.71% Japan PPI Services for January 1.2% y/y (vs. expected 0.7%). China -1.35%. China has banned imports of poultry, poultry products from Canada to prevent bird flu (H5N1) spread. Hong Kong -3.09%. Australia -1.00% Australia - ANZ Roy Morgan weekly consumer confidence index -1.4% to 101.8. India -1.54%. The...
HOUSTON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two oil tankers owned and managed by Sovcomflot, the Russian maritime and freight shipping company blacklisted by the United States last week, are rerouting from their Canadian destinations, while a third is returning to Russia after discharging, according to tracking data and marine sources. The two tankers...
MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Companies and investors across the world faced Russian dilemmas on Friday as they weighed up an offer from Moscow to fast-track their exits from the country and allow them to hand over holdings to local managers until they return. The options offered by First Deputy...
Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
Roberto Montoya/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) The price of wheat swelled to $10.28 on Tuesday, marking the highest price per bushel since 2014. Today, some economists are concerned that the global economy could soon face the largest wheat shortage in history due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
New research led by the Doherty Institute has found the SARS-CoV-2 virus has the ability to momentarily accelerate its evolutionary pace, enabling variants to emerge more rapidly than other viruses. Recently published in Molecular Biology and Evolution, the team, led by University of Melbourne Dr. Sebastian Duchene, an Australian Research...
