You know Top Round as "that place on Wilshire you always drive by." From the outside, it's a kitschy '50s-style roast beef stand that looks as if it's been untouched since Truman was president. But on the inside, it's, well... exactly that. We love how unabashedly average their roast beef sandwiches are (even smothered in cheese), and the way their frozen custard always seems to hit the spot. You order at the window, then find a seat at one of the large red tables where the paint's peeling off.

