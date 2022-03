You wait years for a makeup-free and filter-free picture of Kim Kardashian, and several come along at the same time! Always the way! The 41-year-old SKIMS founder must have been aware of all the high praise she received for her bare-faced, natural picture which was shared to her friend Allison Statter’s Instagram last month, as she didn’t seem to care about being snapped sans makeup or filters while she and daughter North West were running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8th!

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO