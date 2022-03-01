ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Polymer hydrogels securely encrypt confidential information

nanowerk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) The development of highly secure but simple and inexpensive encryption technology for the prevention of data leaks and forgeries is decidedly challenging. In the journal Angewandte Chemie ("Double Lock Label Based on Thermosensitive Polymer Hydrogels for Information Camouflage and Multilevel Encryption"), a research team has introduced a “double lock”...

www.nanowerk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Wide-temperature-window hydrogel electrolyte developed for aqueous zinc-ion battery

Researchers led by Prof. Hu Linhua from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Prof. Ji Denghui from Shijiazhuang University have recently developed a hydrogel electrolyte that endows batteries with better stability in wider temperature range (-20 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius), more flexible device application, and larger capacity.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Self-healing ionic gelatin/glycerol hydrogels for strain sensing applications

Soft sensing technologies have the potential to revolutionize wearable devices, haptic interfaces and robotic systems. However, there are numerous challenges in the deployment of these devices due to their poor resilience, high energy consumption, and omnidirectional strain responsivity. This work reports the development of a versatile ionic gelatin-glycerol hydrogel for soft sensing applications. The resulting sensing device is inexpensive and easy to manufacture, is self-healable at room temperature, can undergo strains of up to 454%, presents stability over long periods of time, and is biocompatible and biodegradable. This material is ideal for strain sensing applications, with a linear correlation coefficient R2"‰="‰0.9971 and a pressure-insensitive conduction mechanism. The experimental results show the applicability of ionic hydrogels for wearable devices and soft robotic technologies for strain, humidity, and temperature sensing while being able to partially self-heal at room temperature.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogels#Gels#Encrypt#Polymer#Angewandte Chemie#Lcst#Ucst
Nature.com

Special issue on Hydrogels and Hydrogel-related Healing Materials

Hydrogels are of great interests from the viewpoints of their diverse applications such as disposal water absorbent, tissue engineering, drug delivery, etc. New synthetic techniques as well as analytical methods have opened new gates to intelligent and advanced hydrogel-related materials. In combination with the broad term "healing", the hydrogel-related materials have also been experiencing remarkable innovations. Some of the healing materials are designed for their own repair, others to assist the healing of the damaged bio-organisms. This special issue of NPG Asia Materials is now focusing on the recent innovations related to "Hydrogels and Hydrogel-related Healing Materials". We call for original articles and comprehensive review articles in the related research fields.
technewstoday.com

How to Make Polymer in ARK

Understanding how to obtain crafting materials is one of the essential pieces of knowledge you can have in ARK. Crafting materials like polymer are the basis of every machine, weapon, or base you craft for yourself. With so many different collection methods and varied uses, it’s important to understand each...
ARKANSAS STATE
TechRadar

DataLocker DL4FE Encrypted Drive review

A highly portable and super-secure USB drive is great for those that need to collect or deliver data to systems without having to install software on them. It’s expensive, disappointingly slow and the touch screen is sized for children. Founded in 2007, DataLocker has carved a substantial reputation as...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

A pathway to polymers

Athina Anastasaki from ETH ZÃ¼rich talks to Nature Chemistry about her career, her research in polymer chemistry and the challenges she dealt with in her academic pathway. A long-standing challenge in polymer chemistry is the preparation of synthetic macromolecules with ordered sequences that can mimic the functions of natural polymers such as DNA and proteins. Controlled radical polymerization has made significant steps towards this goal through the synthesis of sequence-controlled multiblock copolymers. However, prior to our work published in this issue (https://doi.org/hf74) there was no synthetic strategy that could control both the sequence and dispersity. A common misconception in controlled radical polymerization is that high livingness must be accompanied by low dispersity. Following this rationale, tailoring polymer dispersity in multiblock copolymers without affecting the livingness appears to be an impossible task.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
China
Phys.org

Hydrogels containing a hygroscopic salt can harvest freshwater from dry air

Hydrogels have an astonishing ability to swell and take on water. In daily life, they are used in dressings, nappies, and more to lock moisture away. A team of researchers has now found another use: quickly extracting large amounts of freshwater from air using a specially developed hydrogel containing a hygroscopic salt. The study, published in the journal Angewandte Chemie, shows that the salt enhances the moisture uptake of the gel, making it suitable for water harvesting in dry regions.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
pocketnow.com

Report: Samsung deliberately slowing down thousands of apps on Galaxy devices

We've seen smartphone manufacturers deliberately slow down the performance of their old smartphones in order to preserve battery life and, often, to urge the customer to upgrade. Apple, OnePlus, and several other brands have been caught doing this. Now, according to a new report, Samsung is also deliberately slowing down the performance of over 10,000 apps on Galaxy smartphones.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy