Remembering Kobe Bryant, Two Years Later

Doug Gottlieb: “One night, and I have talked about this, Kobe and I had been missing each other in terms of talking about youth basketball. He coached his late daughter, Gianna, and they had the 'Lady Mamba’s', and I had my own team and program in the same area, drawing from the same schools. We would exchange texts, ideas, and frustrations, and it was really, really cool. He would shoot me a text and be like ‘can you grab a drink tonight?’ Finally, I had drinks with him… Of the things that he talked about -- LeBron was coming to town, it was already done, and he said to me unequivocally, ‘LeBron does not know or understand LA’, and ‘he’s not built for it the way I’m built for it.’ So I said ‘what do you mean?’ He’s like ‘look man, I shot those two airballs when I was 17, and I thought the world came crashing down. My reaction to it was I lived in the gym all summer. The way in which people reacted to those airballs fueled me my whole career. I took negativity and it fueled me. When there was negativity when it was me and Shaq it fueled me. That’s not what fuels LeBron. He’s just built different. He’s not the savage competitor that me and Mike are. I’m the type of killer that wants to kill you and your whole family. LeBron just wants to be loved, play ball, wants to win games, but he is not the killer that me and Mike are.’ That’s his perception. He’s in an area in LA that has never embraced him. Even before Kobe died, they had murals of Kobe, and then put a mural of LeBron and people defaced it. Like, that’s a real thing… The reality to it is LeBron is not really a Laker, and those people who are calling you a ‘fake Laker’ essentially are those people who you just told they don’t know anything about basketball. Are Lakers fans frontrunners? Hell yes. Do you know who else is? ALL OF THE FANS ARE FRONTRUNNERS. THE SECOND YOU LOSE THEY TURN ON YOU, THAT’S FANDOM. Whether he doesn’t know, or doesn’t care, LeBron has never understood what he’s walking into. The Rams won the Super Bowl – ‘HEY, LET’S HAVE A THREE-TEAM PARADE!’ That got ZERO traction and no one even considered it. Why? Because nobody likes the Lakers or LeBron. That’s the secret. If they win, cool, put up another banner, but if they lose – ‘it’s LeBron, he’s not really a Laker anyway.’ He didn’t know what he was walking into that, and he’s not really built for that. He’s not built for that level of criticism. This isn’t really something that he’s ever understood or felt, so he’s reacting poorly to it, but he’s acting poorly to it because he didn’t prepare himself for it nor he is truly equipped for it.” (FULL Segment Above)

