ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Softball Stays Strong at No. 2 in Polls

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 6 days ago

There are just four undefeated teams left in college softball, and one of them is the Alabama Crimson Tide. Team 26 was a perfect 6-0 in game over a four-day stretch down in Louisiana over the long weekend.

The Crimson Tide picked up another pair of top-25 wins over then No. 20 Louisiana and now sit at 15-0. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in all major polls behind the defending national champions Oklahoma at No. 1. The other undefeated teams are No. 3 Florida State and No. 4 Florida. Until any of the four teams loses, the rankings are unlikely to change.

Alabama will play the Seminoles in a midweek game at Rhoads Stadium on March 16 and will go to Gainesville to play the Gators for a weekend SEC series April 9-11. Florida is also the host of the SEC Tournament this year.

Alabama Softball at the Mardi Gras Mambo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0koJvT_0eSgDcS000
Alabama Athletics

The Crimson Tide has wins over No. 6 Virginia Tech, No. 9 Arizona and No. 21 Louisiana in this week's poll. Alabama and Florida are two of nine SEC schools in this week's NFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 along with Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn and LSU.

Week 3 NFCA Coaches Poll

(Team, Record, Points)

1. Oklahoma, 15-0, 800 (32 first place votes)

2. Alabama, 15-0, 768

3. Florida State, 15-0, 734

4. Florida, 16-0, 704

5. UCLA, 12-3, 669

6. Virginia Tech, 11-2, 639

7. Washington, 11-4, 526

8. Oklahoma State, 10-4, 504

9. Arizona, 10-4, 492

10. Kentucky, 13-1, 488

11. Arkansas, 8-3, 466

12. Oregon, 11-3, 449

13. Duke, 13-3 424

14. Clemson, 11-3, 416

15. Missouri, 12-4, 374

16. Georgia, 348, 14-2

17. Northwestern, 10-4, 296

18. Tennessee, 9-6, 247

19. Michigan, 8-5, 231

20. Auburn, 15-1, 214

21. Louisiana, 10-2, 182

22. LSU, 12-5, 133

23. Arizona State, 9-4, 106

24. UCF, 10-6, 50

25. Notre Dame, 12-3, 39

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
LJWORLD

Kansas basketball stays at No. 6 in latest AP poll

A 2-1 week that featured Kansas splitting with TCU and topping No. 21 Texas to win a share of the Big 12 title kept the Jayhawks in the No. 6 spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. KU has been in the AP Top 10 every week this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Strong storms possible in Alabama on Monday

You didn’t think you could get away with a week of nice weather during spring, did you?. Strong to severe storms are now in the forecast for parts of Alabama on Monday, according to forecasters. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has outlined a severe weather risk area that includes all...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#Seminoles#Sec#The Mardi Gras Mambo#Nfca#Lsu#Florida State#Oklahoma State#Clemson#Northwestern#Ucf#Notre Dame
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
Austin American-Statesman

The history and favorite memories: The Frank Erwin Center to close in May after 45 years

This year the venerable Frank Erwin Center will shutter after 45 years of hosting Texas basketball games, concerts, monster truck jams and other unique events. The American-Statesman staff takes a look at the Super Drum's legacy before it is demolished to make way for UT's Dell Medical Center expansion. Below are links to all of our coverage of the arena that was once called The Special Events Center before being renamed after the former UT Board of...
AUSTIN, TX
realitytitbit.com

American Idol: Kenedi Anderson's dad is a famous football coach

Kenedi Anderson has followed in her footballer father’s fame footsteps, but instead of kicking ball, is tearing up the stage with her stunning singing voice. The American Idol contestant has an uncanny resemblance to her dad…. As soon as 17-year-old Kenedi took to the stage on the March 7th...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Calhoun County Journal

In the clutch

Wade delivers two-run single in bottom of the seventh as Valley Cubs win wild one to reach County game; Brooks’ first homer answers bell for Oxford. Alexandria vs. Oxford, 7 p.m. (JSU) By Al Muskewitz. OXFORD —Whether it’s dunking on the basketball goal or draping the antlers of a...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
611K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy