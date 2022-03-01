Alabama Softball Stays Strong at No. 2 in Polls

There are just four undefeated teams left in college softball, and one of them is the Alabama Crimson Tide. Team 26 was a perfect 6-0 in game over a four-day stretch down in Louisiana over the long weekend.

The Crimson Tide picked up another pair of top-25 wins over then No. 20 Louisiana and now sit at 15-0. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in all major polls behind the defending national champions Oklahoma at No. 1. The other undefeated teams are No. 3 Florida State and No. 4 Florida. Until any of the four teams loses, the rankings are unlikely to change.

Alabama will play the Seminoles in a midweek game at Rhoads Stadium on March 16 and will go to Gainesville to play the Gators for a weekend SEC series April 9-11. Florida is also the host of the SEC Tournament this year.

Alabama Softball at the Mardi Gras Mambo

Alabama Athletics

The Crimson Tide has wins over No. 6 Virginia Tech, No. 9 Arizona and No. 21 Louisiana in this week's poll. Alabama and Florida are two of nine SEC schools in this week's NFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 along with Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn and LSU.

Week 3 NFCA Coaches Poll

(Team, Record, Points)

1. Oklahoma, 15-0, 800 (32 first place votes)

2. Alabama, 15-0, 768

3. Florida State, 15-0, 734

4. Florida, 16-0, 704

5. UCLA, 12-3, 669

6. Virginia Tech, 11-2, 639

7. Washington, 11-4, 526

8. Oklahoma State, 10-4, 504

9. Arizona, 10-4, 492

10. Kentucky, 13-1, 488

11. Arkansas, 8-3, 466

12. Oregon, 11-3, 449

13. Duke, 13-3 424

14. Clemson, 11-3, 416

15. Missouri, 12-4, 374

16. Georgia, 348, 14-2

17. Northwestern, 10-4, 296

18. Tennessee, 9-6, 247

19. Michigan, 8-5, 231

20. Auburn, 15-1, 214

21. Louisiana, 10-2, 182

22. LSU, 12-5, 133

23. Arizona State, 9-4, 106

24. UCF, 10-6, 50

25. Notre Dame, 12-3, 39