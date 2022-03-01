ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

HBO Max Orders ‘Computer School’ Comedy Pilot From ‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’ Duo

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdRyF_0eSgCCsH00

Click here to read the full article.

HBO has given a pilot green light to Computer School , a single-camera comedy written/executive produced by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin , creators of the cult Netflix sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. Robinson will co-star in the pilot, which is directed by Andrew Gaynord ( Stath Lets Flats ).

In Computer School, a recent high school grad and his uncle (Robinson) attend the same computer class in suburban Michigan.

The pitch for Computer School was originally sold to Hulu with penalty after a bidding war. When Hulu passed on the script, HBO Max picked it up in turnaround, going straight to pilot.

Robinson and Kanin met while working together on Saturday Night Live. Robinson is repped by CAA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Hansen Jacobsen Teller. Kanin is repped by Hansen Jacobsen Teller. Gaynord is repped by CAA and Mosaic.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Netflix & NALIP Launch New Cycle Of Latino Lens Narrative Short Film Incubator

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Netflix and the National Association of Latino Independent Producers are reteaming for another cycle of their Latino Len: Narrative Short Film Incubator for Women of Color, with submissions open as of today. This year, Netflix and NALIP will once again support five filmmakers who identify as women of color, with selected participants receiving a $25,000 grant to produce a short film, along with support from executives at NALIP and Netflix throughout the development of their films and various networking opportunities through NALIP’s industry events. The Latino Lens incubator, bolstering the work of women filmmakers of...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Spirit Awards 2022 Red Carpet: See Looks From Andrew Garfield, Julia Fox, Daveed Diggs, Michelle Yeoh & More

Click here to read the full article. The stars and sun seemed to have aligned on blue carpet at the 2022 edition of the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Stars like Andrew Garfield, Julia Fox, Daveed Diggs and Michelle Yeoh showed out in incredible outfits to celebrate the pursuit of independent filmmaking. The show is set to take place Sunday at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. The annual shindig honoring the best in indie film will air live on IFC and stream for subscribers on AMC+. The Spirit Awards are Film Independent’s primary fundraiser for the year with winners...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Alice Roosevelt Longworth Comedy Series In Works At HBO Max From Victor Fresco, Alexandra Petri & Kapital

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of former First Daughter Alice Roosevelt Longworth, a socialite, a writer and a force in 20th Century American politics, will be the subject of a half-hour comedy series in development at HBO Max. Based on the book Alice: Alice Roosevelt Longworth from White House Princess to Washington Power Broker by Stacy A. Cordery, the project comes from the Santa Clarita Diet team of writer-producer Victor Fresco, Tracy Katsky’s KatCo and Aaron Kaplan Kapital Entertainment. Co-written by Fresco and Alexandra Petri, a Washington Post columnist, Alice kicks off in 1901. Teddy Roosevelt is suddenly...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Beloved Reboot Series Following 2-Season Order

After much fan fervor and excitement, HBO Max has decided to not move forward with its reboot of The Boondocks after previously announcing a two-season, 24-episode order in 2019, Deadline reported. The beloved satire series from creator Aaron McGruder and Sony Pictures Animation was originally set to premiere its reboot in the fall of 2020 with a special but didn't end up launching at all.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Popculture

HBO Max Renews Critically Praised Comedy Series for Season 2

HBO Max and CBC have ordered a second season of Sort Of, the critically acclaimed comedy which was a 2021 official selection at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival. "We are so thrilled that we are able to dive back into the worlds of Sort Of, and to keep exploring the evolution of all our characters — including some new ones! — as they continue to investigate who they are in the world as friends, family members, lovers, and human beings," co-creator, showrunner, executive producer, and star Bilal Baig told Deadline.
TV SERIES
The Press

What’s Coming & Going From HBO Max in March 2022

HBO Max subscribers will be feeling lucky this March with the brand-new lineup of movies and shows coming to the streamer. The much-anticipated Los Angeles Lakers series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty premieres on March 6, telling the story of the team’s legendary 1980s roster. The original drama stars John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, and Adrien Brody, among many more.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Our Flag Means Death’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in HBO Max’s New Comedy?

You’ve seen pirates be cool and broody. Now it’s time to see them be silly thanks to HBO Max’s latest comedy, Our Flag Means Death. Created by People of Earth‘s David Jenkins and executive produced by Taika Waititi comes this story about a gentleman pirate who just wants to do right by his crew. But between his good intentions and passion for the job, he just may get them all killed in the process. Wondering when you can watch new episodes of this comedy? We have you covered.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Computer School - Ordered To Pilot By HBO

HBO has given a pilot green light to Computer School, a single-camera comedy written/executive produced by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, creators of the cult Netflix sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. Robinson will co-star in the pilot, which is directed by Andrew Gaynord (Stath Lets Flats).
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Lancashire
Deadline

‘Unplanned In Akron’ Comedy From Schuyler Helford & Picturestart Lands CBS Pilot Order

Click here to read the full article. CBS has given a pilot order to Unplanned in Akron, a multi-camera comedy from Schuyler Helford (Call Me Kat), Erik Feig’s Picturestart and CBS Studios. Written by Helford with Emily R. Wilson (Bucktown, The Conners) supervising, Unplanned In Akron is a series about two teenagers navigating parenthood in the best way they know how. With a little help from their friends and parents, they’ll learn that mistakes in life don’t have to derail your life – they will learn that no matter what age you are, taking care of a child is no joke...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Alec Baldwin: ‘Rust’ Lawsuits Targeting Those With Deep Pockets, Not The Actual Negligent Parties

Click here to read the full article. Alec Baldwin claims the wrong people are being charged in lawsuits related to the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set. Speaking Saturday at the Boulder International Film Festival, Baldwin told moderator Rod Bostwick “deep-pocket litigants” are being targeted, rather than those who were potentially negligent in the incident. “What you have is a certain group of people, litigants and whatever, on whatever side, who their attitude is, ‘Well, the people who likely seem negligent have no money and the people who have money are not negligent,’ ” Baldwin said, as reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

‘Gotham Knights’: Fallon Smythe & Tyler DiChiara Join CW Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Fallon Smythe (grown-ish) and Tyler DiChiara (The Virgin of Highland Park) are set as series regulars in the CW’s DC universe-set Gotham Knights pilot, Deadline has confirmed Written by Batwoman trio Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams, Gotham Knights picks up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne’s murder, with his rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. As the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a...
TV SERIES
The Press

‘Our Flag Means Death’: Rhys Darby & Taika Waititi Preview HBO Max’s Pirate Comedy

HBO Max is setting sail for a swashbuckling good time in its latest comedy series Our Flag Means Death, starring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi. The real-life friends take on the roles of real-life pirates Stede Bonnet and Edward Teach (better known as Blackbeard) for the half-hour show from creator David Jenkins (People of Earth). “There’s nothing more fun than working with Taika,” remarks Rhys Darby who portrays the “Gentleman Pirate,” lesser-depicted in history.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Live Tv#Hbo#Computer School#Caa#Mosaic#French
Deadline

Ariel Winter To Star In NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Hungry’, Replacing Demi Lovato

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Modern Family star Ariel Winter has been tapped as the lead of NBC’s multi-camera comedy series Hungry. She succeeds Demi Lovato who had been attached to the project for almost a year but stepped down from acting duties Thursday for scheduling reasons just as the pilot was about to start production. NBC remained high on the project, opting for a swift recasting so the pilot stays on schedule with the rest of the cast in place. With Winter on board, production is moving forward this coming week, starting with a table read on...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

7 Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave HBO Max in February 2022

Thanks to the ever-expanding streaming universe, whether you consciously know it or not, there is a level of comfort that we all enjoy knowing that the majority of our favorite movies are available at the touch of a button. Disney movies, classic horror flicks, even the entire Pauly Shore collection, right there, exactly when you want it.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in March 2022

This week, HBO Max revealed the full list of movies, TV shows, and originals making their way to its lineup in the month of March. There is a lot of great stuff on the way, but those lists always bring a bit of bad news, as well. In addition to everything coming to HBO Max next month, the release from the streamer also revealed the list of films leaving in March. There are some good titles making their way off of the lineup in a few weeks.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Mitchell Ryan Dies: ‘Lethal Weapon’ And ‘Dharma & Greg’ Actor Was 88

Click here to read the full article. Actor Mitchell Ryan, who had a career in stage, film and TV lasting more than 50 years, has died at the age of 88. Ryan was best known for appearing in Lethal Weapon, and for his role in the TV sitcom Dharma & Greg. Other roles included soap operas Dark Shadows in the 1960s and Santa Barbara in the 1980s. Ryan was born in Cincinnati and served in the US Navy before pursuing theater work. For over a decade, he worked on stage almost every night, both on and off Broadway. His distinctive looks with a firm...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘God of War’ TV Series Adaptation Eyed By Prime Video

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: PlayStation’s flagship action-adventure franchise God of War is heading to television. Prime Video is in negotiations for a live-action TV series based on the hugely popular ancient mythology-themed game, sources said. I hear the series adaptation comes from The Expanse creators/executive producers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and The Wheel of Time executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins as well as Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions, which collaborate on all TV series based on PlayStation games. Reps for Sony and Amazon Studios, which likely will co-produce, had no comment. This would mark the latest big...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘SNL’: Oscar Isaac Teases ‘Moon Knight’, Brings Out Old Home Movies In Opening Monologue

Click here to read the full article. Oscar Isaac tonight made his debut as host of Saturday Night Live, speaking in his opening monologue about the upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight, which will serve as his introduction to the MCU, and more. “I’m so excited to be here. This is my first time hosting SNL,” Isaac said up top. “They actually asked me to host back in 2015 but I said, ‘Nah, I’m not ready. I want to wait until after the pandemic.’ And they were like, ‘What pandemic?'” The actor went on to say that while his stage name is Oscar...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy