HBO Max Orders ‘Computer School’ Comedy Pilot From ‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’ Duo

HBO has given a pilot green light to Computer School , a single-camera comedy written/executive produced by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin , creators of the cult Netflix sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. Robinson will co-star in the pilot, which is directed by Andrew Gaynord ( Stath Lets Flats ).

In Computer School, a recent high school grad and his uncle (Robinson) attend the same computer class in suburban Michigan.

The pitch for Computer School was originally sold to Hulu with penalty after a bidding war. When Hulu passed on the script, HBO Max picked it up in turnaround, going straight to pilot.

Robinson and Kanin met while working together on Saturday Night Live. Robinson is repped by CAA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Hansen Jacobsen Teller. Kanin is repped by Hansen Jacobsen Teller. Gaynord is repped by CAA and Mosaic.