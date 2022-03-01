ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Mardi Gras traditions: What is the ‘Greasing of the Poles’?

By with photojournalist Justin Abshire, Wild Bill Wood, Michael Bartiromo
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3fQD_0eSgC28G00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO /NEXSTAR) — The Big Easy once again became “The Big Greasy” over the weekend, albeit for a few brief moments.

“The Greasing of the Poles,” an annual tradition that takes place during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, may not be as well-known as some of the city’s other celebrations, but it’s undoubtedly just as wild. It all started more than five decades ago when the management of the Royal Sonesta hotel in the French Quarter began lubricating the poles that hold up the hotel’s cast-iron balconies to keep revelers from attempting to climb up.

This is illegal every day in New Orleans except Mardi Gras

“Our coveted Bourbon balconies were getting invaded by [people] from the street, climbing up the poles to get up to the sacred ground,” Al Groos, the general manager of the Royal Sonesta, explained in an interview with WGNO ‘s Bill Wood.

This practice eventually morphed into a contest — the “Greasing of the Poles” — which has been going strong for 52 years.

Contestants at the event, also known as “greasers,” are tasked with lubricating the poles while giving a performance for a panel of local celebrity judges, per the tourism site GoNola.com . Today, the contest also recognizes a “People’s Choice” winner, chosen by the spectators.

This year’s champion was Greg Kata, who, at one point, used his curly wig to slather the pole in petroleum jelly. Another contestant, Mamie Dame, took home the People’s Choice award after performing more of a burlesque routine while applying grease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uajoc_0eSgC28G00
Greg Kata, seen here at this year’s Greasing of the Poles competition on Feb. 25, 2022, was declared the winner of the 2022 event by the judging panel. (WGNO)

Both winners enjoyed champagne and bragging rights. Viewers, meanwhile, hopefully, went home with memories that’ll hold them over until next year’s “Greasing.”

New Orleans putting on 1st full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020

“People come, they see something they’ve never seen before, they laugh, they have a hoot and it sets the tone for the rest of the weekend,” Groos told WGNO.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
WNCT

Spring fever strikes ENC as temps start to rise

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – From Town Common in Greenville to the Harbor District in Washington. Many people went outdoors to soak up the warm weather on Sunday. “People are ready to get out from being in the house from the cold weather and they’re ready to get outside and do some things,” said Javon Brumsey, […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

‘She’s a miracle:’ Girl with rare health condition getting support from community through T-shirt drive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Communities coming together to help their own is what makes Eastern North Carolina so special. That message is on full display at Chicod School in Greenville. It’s where an art club class created T-shirts that could help change the life of the Thompson family, especially six-year-old Clara Thompson. “She’s a miracle,” […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grease#Poles#Celebrity#Wgno Nexstar#The Royal Sonesta#The People S Choice
WNCT

Officials: Kayakers in NC rescued from deep mud

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — Crews rescued three kayakers stranded in deep mud as the tide rose on the North Carolina coast Sunday, officials said. Oak Island Water Rescue received a report around 3 p.m. that kayakers were stuck in the mud and marsh along the Intracoastal Waterway on Oak Island, The Charlotte Observer reported. Oak […]
OAK ISLAND, NC
WNCT

Developer behind Intersect East speaks about upcoming project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Live. Laugh. Play. WNCT spoke with Tim Elliott, developer of Intersect East, a Pacesetter Innovation Hub for its fusion of campus, research and health programs. Renovations begin for new 19-acre urban innovation hub in uptown Greenville Intersect East project coming to Greenville’s historic warehouse district On Wednesday at 10 am at […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Pitt County Health Department distributing cooking kits to select families

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — March is National Nutrition Month. The Pitt County Health Department is distributing cooking kits to families enrolled in the county’s women, infants and children program. Ashley Penland is a nutritionist at the health department. She said the goal is to promote cooking at home, which is not only fun for families […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Craven County fifth-graders to attend Career on Wheels Fair

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Fifth graders from 15 elementary schools in Craven County will attend an interactive career fair on Tuesday at Craven Community College. The event runs from 9-11 a.m. and from noon-2 p.m. Nearly 900 students will have the chance to engage with local businesses and organizations exploring various activities and programs […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Who are the richest people in North Carolina?

(WGHP) — Out of every billionaire that made it onto the Forbes 400 for 2021, only three were from North Carolina. Coming in at rank 90, the richest North Carolinian is James Goodnight, 78, worth a net $8.8 billion, according to Forbes. Goodnight first met John Sall, the man with whom he’d build his empire, […]
ECONOMY
WNCT

Most popular boy names in the 60s in South Carolina

Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones. Perhaps unsurprisingly, many […]
RELATIONSHIPS
WNCT

NOW in ENC: It’s National School Breakfast Week

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for NOW in ENC. It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation. In this edition of NOW in ENC, 9OYS chats with Greene County Schools Superintendent Patrick Miller about the importance of National […]
SNOW HILL, NC
WNCT

WNCT

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy