Examining Free Agent Tight End Options For Seahawks

The Seahawks have always struggled to make their tight ends into prolific, Pro Bowl-caliber pass-catchers. See Jimmy Graham among others. However, it still remains an important position in Shane Waldron's offense. Seattle's top two tight ends from last season are both set to hit free agency in Gerald Everett and Will Dissly and the team needs to strongly consider bringing one, if not both, back to the fold.

But what if one or both departs to join a new team? The best fit in Seattle for a tight end does not seem to be the top, sexy names most football fans know like veterans Mike Gesicki or Zach Ertz. Based on past precedent, it's likely the Seahawks would not use them to the best of their potential and the price point may not make sense. Instead, they need tight ends who won't break the bank and who are not afraid to get their hands dirty in the blocking department while being capable targets in the passing game.

Putting each player in one of three different categories - last resort, capable veterans, and best fits - let's breakdown some options for Seattle on the free agent market at tight end.

Last Resort

Jimmy Graham

You thought I was serious, didn't you? Graham's previous stint in Seattle is much-maligned among Seahawks fans, despite the fact he earned two Pro Bowl selections in three years. Graham was productive for the Bears in 2020, catching eight touchdowns and amassing 456 yards. However, he fell off of a cliff in 2021, amassing just 167 yards on 14 receptions. It's highly unlikely a reunion would be in the cards, given his unwillingness to block, lack of fit in the offense, and the fact he's getting up there in the age department.

James O'Shaughnessy

O'Shaughnessy will never blow you off the page with his receiving numbers, as his career-high for a single season is just 262 yards. However, he is a willing participant in the run game as a blocker. If Seattle enters the summer months without a solution at tight end, O'Shaughnessy is better than nothing. At that juncture, Seattle would need to consider drafting a tight end as well.

Maxx Williams

Ever since the Ravens selected him in the second round in 2015 out of Minnesota, Williams has always been a tantalizing talent. At 6-foot-4, 252 pounds, he offers ideal size for all the roles a tight end must take on. Of the three in this category, he would be the best fit, as his PFF run-block grade has been a 70 or better in five of his seven years between Baltimore and Arizona. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in Week 5 and has a grueling offseason ahead of him to be ready for training camp. If his health checks out, he is worth a look if other options fall through.

Capable Veterans

Jared Cook

As far as capable veterans go, Jared Cook is the "veteran-iest" of them all, having been in the league since 2009. However, that doesn't mean he can't hang with the young crowd. He is in the middle of a five-year streak of at least 500 receiving yards while being with three different teams. He is the ultimate journeyman, being productive just about everywhere he goes, having played for six different teams to this point. He is only a few years removed from back-to-back Pro Bowl selections in 2018 and 2019. Bringing him on just about guarantees a steady veteran presence in the tight end room.

Eric Ebron

Up until last season, Ebron was right up there with Cook among consistent veteran tight ends in terms of receiving production. However, he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 11 and needed surgery to repair the damage. Looking back to 2020, he was a solid weapon for a resurgent Steelers team, with 558 yards and five touchdowns to his name. Given that he is not yet 29, his knee injury should not be a career-ender and he should still have plenty to offer if Seattle comes calling. The big issue here would be his run blocking fit, as he has scored below a 50.0 from Pro Football Focus in four of the past six seasons in that category.

Hayden Hurst

It might be a stretch to call Hurst a veteran, as his rookie deal just expired. However, he is nearly the exact same age as Ebron, approaching 29 years old. The Seahawks could use his red zone skills, as he has caught nine total touchdowns in the last two seasons. He is just a season removed from a 571-yard performance in 2020 in Atlanta and stands out as a quality option if Seattle wants a tight end with less wear-and-tear on the tires. The only question would be - is Seattle willing to pay a little extra for him?

Best Fits

Mo Alie-Cox

If the Seahawks cannot bring back one of their two tight ends from last season, Alie-Cox is an intriguing alternative. College basketball fans will recognize his name from his days on the VCU Rams squad on the hardwood. His natural athleticism from basketball is a tempting thought to plug into Seattle's offense that could use a jolt of energy at the tight end spot. He is willing to put in the work in run blocking, as he helped pave the way for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor to have a borderline-MVP season, finishing as a First Team All-Pro at 1,811 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He finished in the top 10 among tight ends in run blocking per Pro Football Focus and also added a career-best four touchdown receptions.

Will Dissly

Dissly started out on fire in his first two seasons before devastating injuries prematurely ended them both. In the two years since, he essentially has not missed a single game but has been an afterthought in the offensive game plan as a receiver. He's barely surpassed 400 receiving yards in the last two seasons combined after producing similar numbers in just 10 games in his first two seasons prior to injury. till, the Washington product is hard-nosed in the run game, an endearing quality in Seattle. There are plenty of benefits to bringing him back, starting with his familiarity with Shane Waldron's offense and the city.

Gerald Everett

Everett's first season in Seattle was certainly a roller coaster. During his first six games, he was basically a non-factor, accounting for just 135 yards and one touchdown. When Russell Wilson returned from his injury, Everett seemed started to click more in the offense. In his final nine games, he averaged 38 yards per game, totaling 342 yards and three touchdowns. Of course, there was a dreadful Week 13 outing against the 49ers where he fumbled twice, including two yards away from a touchdown. However, down the stretch, the good outweighed the bad. He is very familiar with Waldron and his scheme and seemed to develop a rapport with Wilson as the season winded down. There was some clear momentum heading into the offseason and bringing him back for another go-around would be the best choice for the Seahawks.

