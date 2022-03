FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With sea level expected to rise an additional two feet in south Florida by the 2050s, cities in Broward County are starting to incorporate that reality into their future plans. In Fort Lauderdale, where most houses are just five feet above sea level, the city has adopted an aggressive approach to dealing with sea level rise. A telltale sign that the ocean is rising are the more frequent flood events, especially during the king tide season in the fall. So Fort Lauderdale is taking a multipronged approach to dealing with sea level rise, starting with a sweeping plan to increase...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO