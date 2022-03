The company behind so-called “robot dogs” that will soon patrol the US border with Mexico has defended the technology from accusations of “militarisation” and resource waste. Jiren Parikh, the CEO of Ghost Robotics, said in an interview on Saturday there was “nothing to be afraid of” after images of the “robot dogs” were unveiled by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) this month.“We’re focused on doing the right thing,” the CEO of the Philadelphia-based company said to CNN. “We want to do the right thing for the national security and for the country.”Although the DHS has said the “robot dogs”...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO