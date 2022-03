Whether laundry is your least favorite chore or a task you really don't mind tackling, it's something that we all must do fairly frequently. Love it or hate it, you may as well make the process feel a bit more glam if possible, and having an aesthetically pleasing laundry room in which to wash and fold clothes may just make this weekly task feel a little less daunting. The following 15 laundry rooms have us wanting to reach for the detergent ASAP.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 7 DAYS AGO