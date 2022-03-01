ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Senate: Require In-Person Exams for Abortion Pills

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia woman would have to be examined by a physician in person and sign a consent form before she could be prescribed abortion pills under a bill passed Tuesday by the state Senate. Senate Bill 456, which passed 31-22 on a party-line vote, is...

Midland Daily News

US regulators lift in-person restrictions on abortion pill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday permanently removed a major obstacle for women seeking abortion pills, eliminating a long-standing requirement that they pick up the medication in person. Millions of American women will now be able to get a prescription via an online consultation and...
Telegraph

Republicans help defeat Arizona abortion pill ban

PHOENIX (AP) — Three Republicans in the Arizona House defected from a united GOP front on Thursday to defeat a measure that would have banned manufacturing or prescribing medication that would cause an abortion. The bill that unexpectedly failed would have eliminated the choice used by half of the...
Sioux City Journal

Noem's abortion pill limit headed to South Dakota Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republican senators on Monday advanced a proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem that aims to make the state one of the hardest places to get abortion pills, though its actual enactment depends on a federal court ruling. Every Republican on the Senate Health and...
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama committee advances ban on abortion pill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama legislative committee on Wednesday advanced legislation seeking to outlaw the use of abortion pills to end unwanted pregnancies. The House Judiciary Committee approved the bill that would make it a felony to prescribe or dispense the medications, such as RU-486, to induce an abortion. The bill now moves to the full House of Representatives,
beckershospitalreview.com

Most US abortions performed by pill now

Medication abortion made up 54 percent of U.S. abortions in 2020, according to preliminary data from the Guttmacher Institute's census of all known abortion providers. The Guttmacher Institute — a research organization that aims to advance sexual and reproductive health and rights — conducts the census every three years. The most recent survey, collecting information from 2019-20, is still underway. Preliminary data reflects information from 75 percent of U.S. clinics that provided abortion care in 2020; the final proportion of medication abortions is likely to closely match the current estimate, according to the institute. Final estimates are set to be released in late 2022, with the medication-abortion proportion not expected to fall below 50 percent.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Abortion pill ban advances out of Senate

CHEYENNE — After passing in the Senate, a bill that would prohibit several prescription drugs that induce abortion is headed to the House. The Senate passed Senate File 83, “Prohibiting chemical abortions,” on third reading Wednesday by a 20-9 vote. Sponsored by Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, the...
US News and World Report

Over Half of U.S. Abortions Now Done With Pills

THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An increase in telemedicine during the pandemic and easier access to prescription drugs to end a pregnancy may help explain why more than half of U.S. abortions are now done with a combination of medicines instead of surgery, researchers report. The percentage of...
