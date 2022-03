Though much of the talk surrounding the Indianapolis Colts this offseason has been the future of quarterback Carson Wentz, it’s not stopping him from getting his work in. The Colts won’t begin offseason workouts as a team until the middle of April, and it still isn’t clear if Wentz will be the quarterback when that time arrives. However, the 29-year-old posted pictures on Instagram getting some work in with Colts wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon.

