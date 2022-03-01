Max Ehrich Says Demi Lovato Had 'No Complaints' After Vibrator Joke

On Monday, Max Ehrich hit up the Hollywood premiere of “Shining Vale” with his new girlfriend Yamila Saud.

It was clear that Ehrich had moved from Demi Lovato, who recently described their last relationship by saying, “My vibrator’s better.”

Many took their response to be shade toward Max, who they dated from March-July 2020 and to whom they’d been engaged.

In response to their comments, Max told “Extra’s” Katie Krause, “It’s just playful because I definitely didn’t have any complaints… I think it’s just fun nature, you know? Who knows?”

According to Max, things are “good” between him and Demi. He went on, “All love… we’re super cool.”

The “Shining Vale” premiere was Max and Yamila’s “second red-carpet experience.” They first walked the red carpet together for the “The Dropout” premiere last week.

Acknowledging his failed relationship with Demi, he pointed out that he is doing things differently nowadays. He said, “You know, last time I jumped in and took it really fast, so I’m just taking my time and enjoying each moment.”

As for what he’s bringing from that relationship into his new one, Max said, “There’s so much growth. I’m working on myself every day, but I’d say just to live in each moment and embrace every single moment.”

Ehrich opened up about what he loves about his new lady, saying, “The vibes, the energy, the healthiness, the chemistry.”

Yamila also chimed in about what she loves about Max, saying, “He’s,, like so talented and inside his spirit, his soul is just so beautiful. We share so many things.”

Saud also noted that they like to go the beach, hike, and share the same religious values.

While they didn’t meet at church, Max emphasized, “It’s extremely important for someone to have great morals and values and healthy behaviors.”