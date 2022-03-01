ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Max Ehrich Says Demi Lovato Had 'No Complaints' After Vibrator Joke

extratv
extratv
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqRBS_0eSg6HtL00

On Monday, Max Ehrich hit up the Hollywood premiere of “Shining Vale” with his new girlfriend Yamila Saud.

It was clear that Ehrich had moved from Demi Lovato, who recently described their last relationship by saying, “My vibrator’s better.”

Many took their response to be shade toward Max, who they dated from March-July 2020 and to whom they’d been engaged.

In response to their comments, Max told “Extra’s” Katie Krause, “It’s just playful because I definitely didn’t have any complaints… I think it’s just fun nature, you know? Who knows?”

According to Max, things are “good” between him and Demi. He went on, “All love… we’re super cool.”

The “Shining Vale” premiere was Max and Yamila’s “second red-carpet experience.” They first walked the red carpet together for the “The Dropout” premiere last week.

Acknowledging his failed relationship with Demi, he pointed out that he is doing things differently nowadays. He said, “You know, last time I jumped in and took it really fast, so I’m just taking my time and enjoying each moment.”

As for what he’s bringing from that relationship into his new one, Max said, “There’s so much growth. I’m working on myself every day, but I’d say just to live in each moment and embrace every single moment.”

Ehrich opened up about what he loves about his new lady, saying, “The vibes, the energy, the healthiness, the chemistry.”

Yamila also chimed in about what she loves about Max, saying, “He’s,, like so talented and inside his spirit, his soul is just so beautiful. We share so many things.”

Saud also noted that they like to go the beach, hike, and share the same religious values.

While they didn’t meet at church, Max emphasized, “It’s extremely important for someone to have great morals and values and healthy behaviors.”

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Comedian Donny Davis Dead at 43: Demi Lovato and More Stars Pay Tribute

Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton and more are paying tribute to Donny Davis. The comedian and performer, known for appearing on "Chelsea Lately" and performing with Britney Spears during her Las Vegas residency, was found dead in a room at the Resorts World hotel and casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 22, per Las Vegas' 8 News Now. He was 43.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

'Modern Family' Star Returns to TV to Replace Demi Lovato in NBC Pilot

Modern Family star Ariel Winter saved the day for Hungry, an NBC sitcom pilot that Demi Lovato was supposed to star in. Lovato dropped out of the project last week, just days before it was supposed to start production. Lovato will remain an executive producer, alongside their manager Scooter Braun.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Hungry: Demi Lovato Steps Down as Star of NBC Comedy Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Just over a year after NBC’s comedy pilot Hungry was announced, Demi Lovato has stepped down as star of the potential series. According to our sister site Deadline, who broke the news, Lovato had to vacate the lead role due to a scheduling conflict. They will remain on board as an executive producer, though, alongside Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin. Lovato’s role will reportedly be recast promptly to keep the pilot on schedule. Written by Suzanne Martin (Hot in Cleveland), Hungry follows a group of friends who belong to...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Ned Eisenberg Dead at 65

“Law & Order: SVU” actor Ned Eisenberg has died at the age of 65. Eisenberg’s wife Patricia revealed that he lost his battle with cancer over the weekend. She told TMZ, “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Max Ehrich
extratv

‘Wings’ Actress Farrah Forke Dead at 54

“Wings” actress Farrah Forke has died at the age of 54. A family friend told Variety that Forke lost her battle to cancer on February 25. Forke starred on two seasons of “Wings” (1992-1995), on which she played Alex Lambert, a helicopter pilot and love interest for the characters of both Tim Daly and Steven Weber.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vibrator#No Complaints
extratv

Johnny Brown of 'Good Times' Dies at 84

Johnny Brown, Bookman on the classic Norman Lear sitcom "Good Times," died March 2 at 84, his family announced Friday. In an anguished Instagram post Friday, Brown's Broadway actress daughter Sharon Catherine Brown, wrote, "Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time because we need a minute to process the unthinkable. To articulate the depths of profound sadness."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Bachelor's Demi Burnett Shares Autism Diagnosis After Psychological Test

Demi Burnett is sharing her autism diagnosis with the world. The Bachelor alum, 26, took to Instagram Saturday to reveal she had been diagnosed as autistic after undergoing a psychological evaluation. Burnett, who first entered Bachelor Nation on Colton Underwood's season in 2019, began her message with a trigger warning to give people a "heads up" at the start.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

‘CODA’ Star Marlee Matlin Talks Watching Her Kids Grow Up

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers and Special Correspondent Adam Glassman spoke with “CODA” star Marlee Matlin at the 2022 SAG Awards, where she wore a custom Lafayette 148 gown and Jimmy Choo shoes. As for how long she’s been working with her sign language interpreter, Marlee joked, “Longer...
MUSIC
extratv

'Million Dollar Listing' Star Josh Flagg Divorcing Bobby Boyd: 'Not a Lack of Love'

Josh Flagg of "Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles" posted a surprise announcement on Instagram Friday, revealing that he and husband Bobby Boyd are calling it quits. "Bobby and I are divorcing - This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline. This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion," he told his followers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
extratv

Ariana DeBose on Her SAG Awards Shout-Out to Lady Gaga

“West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose dished with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour backstage at the 2022 SAG Awards after picking up Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. DeBose told Terri, “My gosh, it's overwhelming and exciting and… I'm a little speechless, which is...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Dropped the Name of a Surprising Housewife Who Approached Her to Work on a Song

Not only is Kandi Burruss one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta and is now also sharing her life on the new Bravo series Kandi & The Gang, which shows fans the inner workings of her Old Lady Gang restaurant, but she is, of course, a music icon. She's made history in the industry as a member of Xscape and a solo artist, as well as a prolific songwriter ("No Scrubs," "Bills, Bills, Bills," you get the picture). She is also the woman behind Kim Zolciak-Biermann's legendary track, "Tardy for the Party."
ATLANTA, GA
extratv

extratv

62K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy