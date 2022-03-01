Shocking surge in overdose deaths

HELENA, Mont. — Three people died of apparent fentanyl overdoses in less than a month in Lewis and Clark County, Sheriff Leo Dutton said. Counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl were found on or near the people who died between Jan. 28 and Feb. 15, Dutton told the Independent Record on Tuesday. A fourth overdose death was believed to be a suicide, Dutton said.
Experts say host of other factors played role; Ohio AG says stimulus checks helped more people than they hurt. The Ohio Attorney General says a study conducted by his office found that the first round of federal stimulus checks contributed to an increase in overdose deaths in the second quarter of 2020.
Overdose deaths from opioids in South Carolina and across the U.S. are likely much higher than what state health agencies have reported, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal said at a policy symposium Feb. 23. "The opioid death numbers are low," O'Neal said during the meeting on drug policy and...
A county health coalition is going to new lengths to understand Coconino County's overdose deaths. Overdose deaths have increased drastically in both Arizona and across the country in recent years. Coconino County reported 10 overdose fatalities in 2017, 24 in 2018 and 21 in 2019. That number nearly doubled in 2020 at 38 deaths. Opioid overdose deaths in the state reached a high of 1,982 in 2020, a 45% increase from the year prior, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
State data shows that through November last year, 181 Vermonters died of an opioid overdose. By comparison, 157 fatal overdoses were reported in all of 2020.
Two Connecticut inmates in the same cell in jail died in a case of suspected fentanyl overdoses, prison officials said. The Connecticut Department of Correction said the two inmates died at the New Haven Correctional Center on Thursday, Feb. 24. According to correction officials, on Thursday, a correctional officer was...
Data: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment; Chart: Axios VisualsColorado's death rate associated with fentanyl is climbing faster than just about any other state in the nation, a new analysis shows.Driving the news: The latest figures raise concerns about the deadly drug's prevalence in the community, as evidenced by the five people who died from apparent overdoses while ingesting cocaine at a Commerce City apartment Sunday."No drug is safe. Because any drug could literally have fentanyl in it without the user knowing," 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason said, per the Denver Post.By the numbers: Overdose deaths in Colorado...
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Drug overdose deaths are on the rise in Guilford County. Overdose deaths have increased more than 100% in the county in the last five years, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There have already been dozens of overdose deaths and hundreds of overdoses in the […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Drug overdose deaths in South Carolina increased by more than 50% after the COVID-19 pandemic started, state health officials said. Final figures from death certificates show 1,734 people died in drug overdoses in South Carolina in 2020, a 53% increase from the 1,131 deaths reported in 2019, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said.
Bucking a national trend, New Hampshire is projected to reduce the number of deaths due to drug overdoses by more than 11% from 2018-21, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The report comes as opioid overdoses in the state’s two largest cities are...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Attorney General said COVID-19 stimulus checks meant to help people during the pandemic may have actually caused harm. The office of Ohio Attorney General David Yost has released a study that shows a potential connection between those checks and a spike in overdose deaths in 2020. Yost said the […]
Black Americans suffered a spike in drug overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study finds. Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles, analyzed publicly available data to find the racial breakdown of the record overdose surge in 2020 and found what groups suffered the largest impact. The...
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) are blaming a spike in overdose deaths in 2020 on the coronavirus pandemic – as well as the increasing prevalence of the synthetic opioid fentanyl. According to SCDHEC data (.pdf), from 2019 to 2020 the total number...
Early on Saturday morning, two men and a woman in their 30s were found dead in an apartment on 19th Street between Lexington and San Carlos streets, according to the Medical Examiner’s office. The three deceased were identified by the Medical Examiner and the office released the names to...
ST. CLOUD -- The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says that in the past day in the St. Cloud metro area there has been one death and at least eight other narcotic overdose cases. These overdose cases are believed to be from fentanyl that has been mixed with other...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Over 630 people died in Maine from an opioid overdose in 2021 alone. In memory of those suffering or who have died from an overdose, the Portland Recovery Community Center is holding an event this Sunday otherwise known as "Black Balloon Day." It's a national day to...
The truth of the matter is that Vermont has likely lost over 200 of our friends, neighbors and family members to drug overdoses in 2021. In Chittenden County, the death toll is nearing one neighbor per week. The velocity of drug overdose death in America is both unprecedented and unthinkable,...
