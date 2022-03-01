ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shocking surge in overdose deaths

By Kendal Higdon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a shocking surge in overdose deaths. Data from...

ABQJournal

Montana county reports 3 recent fentanyl overdose deaths

HELENA, Mont. — Three people died of apparent fentanyl overdoses in less than a month in Lewis and Clark County, Sheriff Leo Dutton said. Counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl were found on or near the people who died between Jan. 28 and Feb. 15, Dutton told the Independent Record on Tuesday. A fourth overdose death was believed to be a suicide, Dutton said.
HELENA, MT
Arizona Daily Sun

County coalition to interview families to better understand overdose deaths

A county health coalition is going to new lengths to understand Coconino County's overdose deaths. Overdose deaths have increased drastically in both Arizona and across the country in recent years. Coconino County reported 10 overdose fatalities in 2017, 24 in 2018 and 21 in 2019. That number nearly doubled in 2020 at 38 deaths. Opioid overdose deaths in the state reached a high of 1,982 in 2020, a 45% increase from the year prior, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Axios Denver

Fentanyl overdose deaths soar in Colorado and lawmakers scramble to act

Data: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment; Chart: Axios VisualsColorado's death rate associated with fentanyl is climbing faster than just about any other state in the nation, a new analysis shows.Driving the news: The latest figures raise concerns about the deadly drug's prevalence in the community, as evidenced by the five people who died from apparent overdoses while ingesting cocaine at a Commerce City apartment Sunday."No drug is safe. Because any drug could literally have fentanyl in it without the user knowing," 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason said, per the Denver Post.By the numbers: Overdose deaths in Colorado...
DENVER, CO
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
WSOC Charlotte

South Carolina drug overdose deaths increase 50% in 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Drug overdose deaths in South Carolina increased by more than 50% after the COVID-19 pandemic started, state health officials said. Final figures from death certificates show 1,734 people died in drug overdoses in South Carolina in 2020, a 53% increase from the 1,131 deaths reported in 2019, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said.
Union Leader

Bucking national trend, overdose deaths in NH decline

Bucking a national trend, New Hampshire is projected to reduce the number of deaths due to drug overdoses by more than 11% from 2018-21, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The report comes as opioid overdoses in the state’s two largest cities are...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio AG’s study ties stimulus checks to overdose deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Attorney General said COVID-19 stimulus checks meant to help people during the pandemic may have actually caused harm. The office of Ohio Attorney General David Yost has released a study that shows a potential connection between those checks and a spike in overdose deaths in 2020. Yost said the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
FITSNews

South Carolina Health Agency Blames Overdose Surge On Covid-19

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) are blaming a spike in overdose deaths in 2020 on the coronavirus pandemic – as well as the increasing prevalence of the synthetic opioid fentanyl. According to SCDHEC data (.pdf), from 2019 to 2020 the total number...
WJON

Task Force: 1 Death, 8 Drug Overdoses in St. Cloud Metro

ST. CLOUD -- The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says that in the past day in the St. Cloud metro area there has been one death and at least eight other narcotic overdose cases. These overdose cases are believed to be from fentanyl that has been mixed with other...
WPFO

'Black Balloon Day' aims to spread awareness about overdose deaths

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Over 630 people died in Maine from an opioid overdose in 2021 alone. In memory of those suffering or who have died from an overdose, the Portland Recovery Community Center is holding an event this Sunday otherwise known as "Black Balloon Day." It's a national day to...
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
VTDigger

Drug overdose prevention: A matter of life or death

The truth of the matter is that Vermont has likely lost over 200 of our friends, neighbors and family members to drug overdoses in 2021. In Chittenden County, the death toll is nearing one neighbor per week. The velocity of drug overdose death in America is both unprecedented and unthinkable,...
