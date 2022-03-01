Shocking surge in overdose deaths

Data: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment; Chart: Axios VisualsColorado's death rate associated with fentanyl is climbing faster than just about any other state in the nation, a new analysis shows.Driving the news: The latest figures raise concerns about the deadly drug's prevalence in the community, as evidenced by the five people who died from apparent overdoses while ingesting cocaine at a Commerce City apartment Sunday."No drug is safe. Because any drug could literally have fentanyl in it without the user knowing," 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason said, per the Denver Post.By the numbers: Overdose deaths in Colorado...

DENVER, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO