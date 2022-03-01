Town residents asked to shelter in place after shooting

MONTE RIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California on Tuesday asked people in a small community to shelter in place after a shooting and said they are scouring the area for the shooter.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a short statement deputies are searching for a man suspected in a shooting in Monte Rio, a community of about 1,000 people 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

Officials asked people near Alder Road and Willow Road to shelter in place and asked anyone who sees anything suspicious to call authorities.

The sheriff’s office did not give any other details and didn’t immediately respond to calls seeking more information.