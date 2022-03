March 8 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed the day with losses Tuesday giving up earlier gains after President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.74 points, or 0.56%, after having risen more than 585 points earlier in the session, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.72% as both indexes fell deeper into correction territory. The Nasdaq Composite fell further into bear market territory as it slid 0.28%.

