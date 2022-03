DebK of Rosemount reports: “College friend Debby of Dallas noted in a text this morning that I’m likely ‘the only 71-year-old who’s happy to have a baby on her birthday.’ Debby refers to events of Saturday, when I both launched another year and welcomed a new baby — occasions which give me a long-awaited opportunity to address skeptics in the BB community: those who still harbor doubts about the prowess of Clarence, St. Isidore Farm’s long-serving ram.

ROSEMOUNT, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO