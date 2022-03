A federal judge is in line to be the next associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. According to multiple reports, President Joe Biden will nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to a soon-to-be vacant seat on the Supreme Court. If confirmed by the Senate, Jackson would succeed Justice Stephen Breyer, for whom Jackson served as a clerk from 1999 to 2000. Breyer will retire at the end of the current Supreme Court term.

