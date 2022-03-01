GM sells stake in EV startup Lordstown Motors

The EV race isn't heating up, it's on fire, and every second person with a degree in electrical engineering or a few thousand Twitter followers thinks that they can start up an EV company. We've witnessed the troubles experienced by EV startups such as Rivian, not to mention the drama over Faraday Future, and despite being an industry leader, Tesla still has its fair share of technical problems and quality issues. Mainstream manufacturers are in on the EV action now, and Ford CEO Jim Farley believes that legacy automakers have certain advantages that new startups simply don't.

