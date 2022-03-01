GM sells stake in EV startup Lordstown Motors

General Motors will be the leader in electric vehicles by mid-decade. Fighting words delivered in deadpan style by GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra at a recent event in Lansing, Michigan, where she announced a multi-billion-dollar effort to produce all-electric trucks. She doesn't blink, flinch, or make caveats. Barra says GM has the might, money, manufacturing, and expertise to dominate the electric vehicle space the way it once dominated the world of combustion engine vehicles. That means taking down Tesla, keeping Volkswagen's ambitions at bay, and holding off Ford's frontal attack.
