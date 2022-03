Few actors get a conversation started like Nicolas Cage. The man inspires nothing if not a wide range of opinions. Then again, few actors have worked so tirelessly to redefine the essence of screen acting itself. Nicolas Cage is the originator of his own, highly singular acting style. There has never been anyone like him, much in the same way that there has never been anyone like Buster Keaton. To some degree, you either “get” Cage or you don’t. There are plenty who can’t get on the actor’s idiosyncratic wavelength. Others uncharitably refer to him as a “bad” actor. There are those who, somewhat understandably, view the latter half of the actor’s decades-spanning career, with films like Between Worlds and Primal, as an extended act of performance art. There are also those who see Cage as one of the more gifted and expressive actors currently working. In the eyes of his fans, Cage is that rare performer who is actually the individual author of his own work.

