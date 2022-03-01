ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

GM sells stake in EV startup Lordstown Motors

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -General Motors Co said on Tuesday it sold its stake in electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors Corp. GM spokesman Jim Cain said the Detroit automaker sold its 7.5 million shares in a...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Ford Has A Surprise Feature to One-Up GM and Tesla

It's the chef's surprise. While automakers are mostly busy showing off their electric car prowess, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report seems to have had it all. The Dearborn group recently unveiled a new update to its FordPass Connect app, which notably allows owners of Ford vehicles to interact with their cars remotely, even start the vehicle while they are away.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Ford CEO Farley cracking down hard on $3.6 billion dealer markups

Jim Farley isn't having it. During the automaker's earnings call Thursday night, the Ford CEO reiterated his commitment to eliminate the "unreasonable markups" some dealers have been charging amid the shortage of new vehicles. Ford's head of sales, Andrew Frick, had previously sent a letter to dealers in January warning...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Business
Detroit, MI
Cars
Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Coming For Ranger Raptor With New Fast Truck

It's already common knowledge that the next-generation Volkswagen Amarok will be sourcing its platform from the all-new Ford Ranger. The higher-ups of the brand have confirmed that its iteration of the midsize truck will not simply be a straight reskin of the American product, but rather have its own unique DNA. A set of quotes from Australia now suggests that the German brand wants to double down on this with a possible R performance variant.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Killing Popular In-Vehicle App

As great as it is to own a modern, connected vehicle that can receive new features via over-the-air software updates and subscription services, there's also a bad side to the technology. Essentially, automakers can take away certain features as quickly as they've been added and there's not much that you can do about it.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Vehicles#Ev#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#General Motors Co#Lordstown Motors Corp
fordauthority.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley Thinks EV Customers Will Also Buy Gas Vehicles

Over the past several months, Ford has committed a tremendous amount of resources to EV and battery development and production. Customers have responded in a big way as vehicles like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Ford E-Transit have racked up an impressive number of reservations, to the point where FoMoCo is having trouble meeting the demand for all three. However, The Blue Oval isn’t giving up on ICE-powered vehicles either, and Ford CEO Jim Farley believes that many EV customers will also buy gas-powered vehicles for the foreseeable future.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Lordstown Motors faces multiple hurdles to produce electric pickup

Lordstown Motors Corp. (LMC) needs $250 million to make it through the year and a blessing from a government committee that examines foreign investment in the U.S. to produce 500 Endurance electric pickup trucks beginning in Q3. The bill of materials to make the trucks costs much more than LMC,...
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Electric Car in the World Has a 0-60 MPH Time of Under 2 Seconds and Isn’t a Tesla

Not that long ago, EVs and other eco-friendly cars had a persistent stereotype about them. Thanks to the Toyota Prius hybrid, many people thought an EV would be slow and weak. However, this stereotype has been broken down and destroyed in recent years. Nowadays, there are a lot of high-performance EVs on the market, but surprisingly, the fastest electric car in the world isn’t a Tesla.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Abandoned History: General Motors’ High Technology Engine, and Other CAFE Foibles (Part IV)

We return to the saga of GM’s High Technology engine today, after taking a diesel detour in our last entry. Concurrent in the High Technology engine’s timeline, the Oldsmobile diesel’s failure was quick, but certainly not painless. It put the majority of American consumers off the idea of a passenger car equipped with a diesel engine. And by the time GM pulled the diesel from its various brand lineups, there was a strategy change over in HT4100 land: Not calling the engine HT anymore.
CARS
Daily Mail

GM sells $75m shares it bought in electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors for just $18.5m after troubled manufacturer said it would build just 500 vehicles not 32,000

General Motors has sold $75 million shares it bought in electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors just 16 months ago for roughly $18.75 million. The company announced Tuesday that it had sold the 7.5 million shares it bought in October 2020, but failed to disclose how much for. However, at Tuesday's...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

GM Will Stop Manufacturing The Chevy Onix In Mexico

General Motors has just announced that it will stop manufacturing the Chevy Onix at the San Luis Potosí plant, located right in the center of Mexico. Surprisingly, the automaker announced the drastic corporate decision in the Latin country’s media, reporting that it will end Mexican production of Chevrolet‘s most modern subcompact car in the middle of this year.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
CARS
insideevs.com

US: Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales Down Significantly In February 2022

Ford brand reports 123,350 vehicle sales in February in the US (down 20.9% year-over-year). The year-to-date number is 261,141 (also down, by 10.5%). In this background, the company reports electrified vehicle - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) sales at 8,984 (Ford and Lincoln brands), which is down 3.1% year-over-year. That's over 6.9% of the total volume of the group.
ECONOMY
MotorAuthority

Ford patents magnetic truck bed

Ford is looking to patent a magnetic truck bed, according to a patent application first spotted by Muscle Cars & Trucks. Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in January, the application describes embedding magnets in pickup beds to help secure loads. Between four and six magnets could be used, according to drawings included with the patent application.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy