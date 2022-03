February offered investors a continuation of the challenging market environment that emerged in January. Fueled by expectations of an increasingly aggressive Fed in the year ahead and now a Russian military invasion of Ukraine, volatility has increased notably, stocks have sold off and we're finally seeing a rotation into safe havens, such as gold and Treasuries. It's a stark contrast to 2021, which saw investors able to make money in almost any risk asset they chose.

