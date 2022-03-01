ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

LP Giobbi, SIPPY swoop in to remix Big Gigantic on ‘Leisure Season Vol. 1 Remixed’

By Sami Weisband
dancingastronaut.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off the January release of “Renegade” with Party Pupils, Big Gigantic have resurfaced with their remix pack for Leisure Season Vol. 1 Remixed. The compilation includes guest appearances from...

dancingastronaut.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Only Two Percent of Charting Producers Are Non-Male — LP Giobbi’s Femme House Tour Aims to Change That

In 2018, LP Giobbi was on tour with SOFI TUKKER, chatting with them about struggling to define her sound. “Why do you keep trying to put yourself in a box?” she recalls the duo asking her. “Why do you keep trying to force yourself to just make one kind of sound? What if what you care about is uplifting the female voice? What if your genre was just femme house?”
MUSIC
defpen

The Weeknd, Kaytranada Tease ‘Out Of Time’ Remix

Late Wednesday evening, the world watched in horror and disappointment as it Russian forces began to invade Ukraine. As this international incident began to unfold, The Weeknd issued a series of tweets that were poorly timed at best. “It’s finally here. It’s time,” he tweeted just before 6 p.m. on...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Zendaya Remixes Labrinth’s “I’m Tired” for Euphoria Season Finale | The Breakdown

Click here to read the full article. Since Season 1, Labrinth’s work as composer for the score for Euphoria has been instrumental in the show’s cultural imprint. The orchestral vocals, futuristic production and sonic ingenuity soundtrack the characters’ quest for elation and ecstasy. Songs like “Still Don’t Know My Name” and “Yeh I F*ckin’ Did It” have found personal connection with audiences regardless of their relation to the show. As a producer and artist in his own right, Labrinth brings a unique approach to composing for Euphoria. In television, scenes are traditionally outfitted with established licensed music, like Episode 1 featuring...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayceeoh
E! News

See Every Song Set for an Orchestral Remix in Bridgerton Season 2

Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!. Alexa, play literally every single one of these songs. On March 4, Netflix released the list of songs that will be getting an orchestral remix in season two of Bridgerton, and we are not disappointed. With songs like Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next," and Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," this season had big Tudor heels to fill, but thankfully, the streamer pulled through.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leisure#Big Gigantic#Leisure Season Vol#Inzo#Hekler#North American#Ableton#Sippy Categories
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
NME

Rise Against share synth-heavy IDLES remix of ‘Talking To Ourselves’

Chicago punks Rise Against have shared a synth-heavy new remix of their 2021 track ‘Talking To Ourselves’ featuring IDLES. Issued on Monday (February 28), the remix titled ‘Talking To Ourselves (IDLES Inner Monologue Remix) trades in Rise Against’s usual guitar-driven flair for a glitchy, synth-focused sound, with Tim McIlrath’s vocals reduced to hushed whispers.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
ClutchPoints

Pokemon Cafe ReMix: Shiny Starly boost event, Bulbasaur gift, Deliveries

While many Pokemon fans have their attentions focused on possible Gen IX news or even Pokemon Unite updates, there’s one game in the franchise that received a flurry of updates this week ahead of Pokemon Day. That game is none other than Pokemon Cafe ReMix, the rebranded and revamped form of Pokemon Cafe Mix, a touch-based puzzle game available on the Nintendo Switch console as well as mobile platforms. With the Pokemon Day celebrations ongoing, players can enjoy a Shiny Starly boost event, a free Bulbasaur gift bonus, as well as check out a new feature called Deliveries in Pokemon Cafe ReMix.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Remix Unveils Nostalgic 'Yu Yu Hakusho' Collection

Taiwanese imprint Remix has announced its collaboration collection with the popular ’90s Japanese manga and anime written by Yoshihiro Togashi — Yu Yu Hakusho. The collection sees 100% cotton hoodies, sweatshirts, and T-shirts adorned with graphics of the beloved characters, including Yusuke Urameshi, Hiei, Youko Kurama, Kazuma Kuwabara, Botan, and more. The nostalgic apparel items decorated with the Remix logo at the back are offered in three colorways of white, black, and gray and come in a special aluminum sealed package, such that each purchase is a random selection of the twelve designs available. To make things more exciting, each purchase is limited to one piece, so you may have to try your luck if you have eyes on a specific design.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
Urban Islandz

The Game Says He Regrets Old Jay-Z Bars “You 38 and you Still Rapping”

The Game expressed his regrets about his old bars dissing Jay-Z on the song, “It’s Okay (One Blood)” with Junior Reid. In his recent Drink Champs interview, The Game was confronted about his past ramblings where he shamed another rapper more than a decade ago. While reflecting on his career, the rapper said he would have taken the Kendrick Lamar route if he could go back.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Latto SNAPS on Omeretta the Great's Remix to "Sorry Not Sorry"

Last week, Omeretta the Great easily went viral after releasing the catchy single "Sorry Not Sorry," claiming who is NOT from Atlanta. Who can claim the ATL, versus the outside suburbs that claim the metro area of Atlanta. Now, Atlanta artist, Latto jumped on the remix and completely SNAPPED, what...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy