LP Giobbi, SIPPY swoop in to remix Big Gigantic on ‘Leisure Season Vol. 1 Remixed’

Taiwanese imprint Remix has announced its collaboration collection with the popular ’90s Japanese manga and anime written by Yoshihiro Togashi — Yu Yu Hakusho. The collection sees 100% cotton hoodies, sweatshirts, and T-shirts adorned with graphics of the beloved characters, including Yusuke Urameshi, Hiei, Youko Kurama, Kazuma Kuwabara, Botan, and more. The nostalgic apparel items decorated with the Remix logo at the back are offered in three colorways of white, black, and gray and come in a special aluminum sealed package, such that each purchase is a random selection of the twelve designs available. To make things more exciting, each purchase is limited to one piece, so you may have to try your luck if you have eyes on a specific design.

