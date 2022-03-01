ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Student Accused of Lighting Vice Principals' Property on Fire

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Frederick Douglass Middle School student is accused of setting a fire that burned...

wham1180.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Superintendent Accused Of Strip Searching Students To Check For Vape Pens

A Wisconsin superintendent is facing numerous charges after she allegedly forced several female students to strip down to their underwear so she could search them for vape cartridges. Authorities said that Kelly Casper, 51, of the Suring Public School District, forced six students into a small bathroom in the nurse's office and told them to remove their clothing while she stood in the doorway.
SURING, WI
The Independent

Man kills friend after fight over mayonnaise by repeatedly running him over with truck

A man has been sentenced to life in prison in the US after killing his friend in a fight over mayonnaise.Kristofer Erlbacher, 29, ran over Caleb Solberg, 30, in Iowa after they got into an argument sparked by Erlbacher spreading mayonnaise over Mr Solberg’s food.Erlbacher ran over Mr Solberg with his pickup truck three times on 17 December 2020 and was sentenced on Monday.It was reported that the pair had been drinking at a bar with another person in the early hours of the morning when the disagreement over mayonnaise happened and bar fight ensued.Erlbacher called Mr Solberg’s half-brother, Craig...
PUBLIC SAFETY
country1037fm.com

Woman Throws Daughter Into Zoo’s Bear Pit

Just when I think I can’t see anything that will shock me-no matter how horrific it may be-I come across something like this. As a parent, I find this unthinkable. This is on top of how I feel as a human being, that this is deplorable (at best). Full warning here. Before you press play, you are going to be horrified. This is not a doll either, but a little girl that is put into peril. Okay, here’s the story. A mom in Uzbekistan has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly throwing her 3-year-old daughter into the bear enclosure at Tashkent Zoo. The fall was 16 feet and you see how fast the bear rushes toward the child.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice Principals#Personal Property
TheDailyBeast

Fire Company Shut Down Over Sick Jokes About 8-Year-Old Black Girl Shot Dead by Cops

A Pennsylvania fire company has been suspended after members were allegedly caught making sick jokes about Fanta Bility, the 8-year-old Black girl who prosecutors say was shot dead by police last year. NBC News reports the alleged comments were made by members of the Briarcliffe Volunteer Fire Company after they seemingly forgot to hang up from a virtual meeting with other local fire companies. Michael Pierce, solicitor for Darby Township, said the sick comments began when most other people on the call had left, explaining: “Suddenly, there was the sound of a group of people discussing the meeting while using foul inappropriate language.” They allegedly used racial slurs to describe firefighters from other companies, and remarked that it was “time to leave” the area due to the number of Black people moving there. They then allegedly made fun of Fanta Bility’s name. A lawyer for the girl’s family told NBC News that her relatives were “appalled” by the allegations.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Basketball legend Gene Ransom shot and killed in ‘road rage’ incident on California highway

Basketball legend Gene Ransom has been shot dead in a suspected road rage incident along a California highway, according to his family.The 65-year-old, who is recognised as one of the greatest point guards in California basketball history, was found dead at the wheel of his car on Interstate 880 on Friday evening.California Highway Patrol (CHP) said officers arrested Juan Angel Garcia, 25, on suspicion of his murder at around 10am on Saturday morning. Officials have not publicly released the identity of the victim but friends and family confirmed to KPIX that it was the hall of famer and revealed that...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher allegedly kissed juvenile female student on the lips in class; the teen’s parents were aware of ‘a close relations between their daughter and the teacher’

The 29-year-old mat teacher reportedly kissed a female teen student on the lips in class. The middle school teacher had reportedly been pursuing a relationship with the 15-year-old girl. The 29-year-old man reportedly asked two other students to leave and then allegedly stood up, wrapped his arms around the female student while she was facing him, pulled her mask down and kissed her on the lips, despite her attempts to pull away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Post

A handyman was asked to build a strange room in a couple’s garage. Police say their son was locked inside and surveilled.

When a Florida couple asked a handyman in December to build an office in their garage, the man accepted the job, according to a criminal complaint. Timothy and Tracy Ferriter told him exactly what they wanted him to build: an 8-foot-by-8-foot structure with its own ceiling and door, a police report states. The space also needed to have electricity, a window air conditioning unit and a camera in the ceiling — and it had to be built in two days, the report adds.
JUPITER, FL
iheart.com

Video Shows Tractor-Trailer Carrying Mail Plummeting Off Mass. Bridge

Video released by the State Police Association of Massachusetts shows the exact moment in which a fully loaded tractor trailer carrying U.S. mail plummeted off the Woronoco Bridge in Russell. The department said it responded to a report of a tractor trailer plunging into Charles River on Saturday (February 26)...
WESTON, MA
Fox News

Las Vegas mom of 4-year-old found in freezer says she was always handcuffed, endured abuse from suspect

A Las Vegas woman whose son was found dead in a freezer Tuesday says she endured months of abuse from her boyfriend, who has been arrested and charged with the boy’s death. Las Vegas police officers arrested Brandon Lee Toseland, 35, after the woman secretly instructed her daughter to pass a note detailing the abuse to her teacher, who then forwarded it to law enforcement. The note also explained the woman had not been allowed to see her 4-year-old son, whom she last saw in December, before his body was found.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Teen, 18, who begged for donations to help family recover from bushfires is accused of lighting NINE blazes on her property - after her mother slammed police for not finding arsonist

A teenager has been charged with arson less than a month after asking for donations to help recover from fire damages. Shahana Shadbolt, 18, faced Perth Magistrates Court earlier this week for an alleged 'arson spree' between January 9 and February 3 in Gidgegannup, 40km northeast of Perth. Strike Force...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

Teen used a towel and blanket to smother his 2-year-old half-sister and his baby stepbrother to death because ‘he wanted to set them free from this hell’; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 17-year-old teen reportedly suffocated his 2-year-old half-sister and his baby stepbrother, barely one years old, in a bid to free them from Satan and hell. He was just 13 years old when he suffocated his siblings, prosecutors said. During an interview with investigators, he reportedly said he used a towel and blanket to smother the children.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy