ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The Secret Life of Bedded Bucks: Watch a Whitetail Fall Asleep on Video

By Josh Honeycutt
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnSgO_0eSg2SUw00
A whitetail bucks nods and snoozes, head up and down, eyes open and closed. Josh Honeycutt

The wind was blowing so hard I had to pick my hat up off the ground, twice. The warm, early-season sun beat down on me as I picked my way along a tree-line to a big oak I’d eyeballed a week or so prior. With the wind to cover my approach, I carefully hung a lightweight hang-on tree stand. As soon as I was settled in, I looked up and spotted my target buck bedded 40 yards upwind of me. I was shocked he hadn’t seen or heard me hang the stand. I never did get close enough to arrow that buck, but I did get to watch him for several hours, and I received a first-class education of how wild deer behave while bedded.

I’ve had a few similar encounters since, and I’ve gotten pictures of sleeping bucks on my trail cameras too. Each instance has been a rare window into a part of whitetail buck behavior many hunters never see.

The Basics of Deer Bedding Behavior

The vast majority of the deer we see are on their feet, feeding, traveling from one place to the next, chasing does, or scampering away. It’s no wonder then, that bedding behavior remains a bit of a mystery for hunters.

Most of us understand the basics. Whitetails are crepuscular animals, meaning they move most around dawn and dusk. They do most of their bedding during the brightest daylight hours and periodically throughout the night. Overall, deer can spend up to 75 percent of their time bedded. It’s a survival mechanism, as deer are more at risk of predation when up and about. They feed as much as they can in as short of a time as possible, and then bed down to chew their cud and watch for danger.

Because serious whitetail hunters tend to be fanatical about scouting, we have a pretty good handle on where deer bed, too. We know that nighttime bedding areas are typically close to or within feeding areas, and that daytime beds are usually tucked away in thick security cover or rugged terrain. In hot weather, deer will favor shadier north-facing slopes or lay down beside a cooling water source. They’ll soak up the sun on south-facing slopes when temperatures plummet or seek shelter from precipitation and frigid winds in dense conifers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07tyXT_0eSg2SUw00
When bedding, whitetails will periodically stand up to stretch and groom themselves. Honeycutt Creative

Temperature aside, a mature buck will drink 3 to 5 quarts of water per day, and some of that is during daylight hours. Because of this, they tend to bed close to a water source year-round, even if it’s a small, stagnant one.

Between our basic knowledge, scouting intel, and hunting experience, most of us keep a mental list of likely bedding areas, including cedar thickets, CRP and other grasses, cutovers, ditches, leeward benches, marshes, oxbows, ridge points, and swamps. Precisely where bucks lie down is often more elusive, but the biggest mystery is exactly what do deer do during all those hours spent on their bellies.

A Look Into the Life of a Bedded Buck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jD9By_0eSg2SUw00
This 2-year-old buck bedded down in front of one of the author’s trail cameras and remained there for a couple hours. It slept in a variety of postures, including head up or down, eyes open or closed, legs folded or outstretched. Honeycutt Creative

Unless in a bachelor group or tending a doe, bucks typically bed down alone. In contrast, does almost always bed in family groups, and each one beds down facing in different directions to watch for danger. Lone bucks tend to bed facing downwind. This allows them to watch downwind with their eyes and detect danger from upwind with their nose. They also use thermal drafts. If the wind shifts, deer will often get up and reposition. Sometimes, this is a short distance away. Other times, it’s to a completely different area.

In areas with good habitat, deer don’t need to bed up against physical structures. This is much more common in areas with poorer habitat, where deer tend to bed against boulders, logs, and other large objects that break up their outline. Regarding posture, they can rest with their head on the ground, on their side, or in an upright position. During colder weather, deer may tuck their nose under their hind legs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hPzG_0eSg2SUw00
Honeycutt Creative

Once bedded, deer often spend the first few minutes or even hours keeping an eye on their backtrail to spot any predators that might track them back to their daytime lairs. As they settle it, the main priorities become resting, digesting, and some honest-to-goodness shut-eye.

“It seems that deer bed or lay down way more than they actually sleep—head down,” says Dr. Grant Woods, wildlife biologist and host of Growing Deer TV. “Deer are ruminants and spend hours digesting food. They certainly can reach a state of deep sleep, as a few hunters walk up on deer that appear to be in a deep sleep. It seems most deer beds I find in the snow or leaves don’t show sign of a deer laying its head down.” Deer alternate between dozing, chewing cud, grooming themselves, and simply being still. It’s especially common for deer to groom before and just after standing up from their bed.

“A typical sleeping bout for a deer includes 30 seconds to a few minutes of dozing, followed by a brief alert period, and then more dozing followed by an alert period,” says Kip Adams, chief conservation officer with the National Deer Association. “This cycle often lasts about 30 minutes. Generally, once per 30 minutes, deer will stand and stretch, and they may urinate or defecate before lying back down.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27lCXt_0eSg2SUw00
Honeycutt Creative

Weather deer are dozing with eyes open or closed, they are continually monitoring what is going on around them, according to Adams. “Their ears are never lowered, and they can wake up instantly. That is why it is so rare to sneak up on a sleeping deer. In fact, it’s unlikely you will ever do so, but it is possible to view a sleeping deer from a distance. This is especially true if you hunt deer in heavy cover. Deer sleep every day, and during daylight hours they typically do so in secure cover, so your best chance to view one is from a stand when a deer moves into view and beds down. Since they can sleep with their eyes open, you may even have witnessed it in the past without realizing it.”

There’s plenty about whitetail bedding behavior that you can use to improve your hunting success. And you should. But what has struck me most during the rare glimpses I’ve had of bedded bucks is simply this: Whitetail deer are fascinating, even when they’re asleep.

Comments / 2

Related
Outdoor Life

Massachusetts Shed Hunter Discovers Buck That Was Half-Eaten by Coyotes, But Still Alive

When Patrick Guyette went for a walk in the central Massachusetts woods on a cold, snowy afternoon in early January, the bowhunter was hoping to maybe find a couple of early sheds lying around. He found more than just a pair of antlers, however, when he stumbled upon a bloody scene that reminded him of just how unforgiving the natural word can appear: On an iced-over pound, a mortally wounded buck was lying in a pool of its own blood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

WATCH: Huge Yellowstone Bison Act Like A Tantrum Throwing Toddler

If you have children you've probably had an episode where your kid was a little overdramatic at a certain situation. When kids get upset, they'll sometimes throw tantrums and even throw themselves onto the floor to try an make their point of how upset they are. That same thing happens in nature when large animals want to prove their upset level.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedding#Whitetail Deer#Colder Weather
MLive

Deer hunter surprised to discover 8-point was a doe

Bagging an eight-point buck is a respectable accomplishment in Alabama deer hunting, but nothing terribly unusual. Bringing down an eight-point doe is a different matter. According to a report on outdooralabama.com, a site run by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, that’s just what happened during a recent hunt in west-central Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
UPI News

Exotic coatimundi found wandering loose in North Carolina

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina said an unusual exotic animal was captured while wandering in Raleigh -- a white-nosed coatimundi. The Raleigh Police Department said the coatimundi, a South American animal often known as a coati, was found wandering Tuesday night in a neighborhood near Enloe High School.
RALEIGH, NC
Outdoor Life

900-Pound Cattle-Eating Gator Killed in South Florida

In late January, hunter and guide Doug Borries of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, shot a colossal alligator that measured more than 13 feet long and weighed 905 pounds. The gator was taken on a private ranch bordering Lake Okeechobee in South Florida, according to a report from FOX WXXV 25. Okeechobee is the largest lake in Florida and is famed for bass and crappie fishing. It’s also loaded with big alligators.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Alaska Bison Herd Trample Over Car in Scary Video

Bison love to trample, it’s in their nature. This is part of the reason why national parks and wildlife organizations always urge people to keep their distance from all wild animals. Now, a new video shows that you may not even be safe from certain wildlife while locked and...
ALASKA STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Moose tramples and crushes Iditarod dogsled team in Alaska

An Alaskan woman training her dogs for the Iditarod race was attacked by an angry moose with her dogs trampled on and left seriously injured.In a Facebook post, Bridgett Watkins shared her experience of the day a moose charged at her and her dogs while she was training them through a 52-mile run on 3 February.While moose sightings in Alaska aren’t that uncommon, they rarely attack humans unprovoked.Ms Watkins, a 38-year-old musher, initially thought when she spotted the moose that it would go way, she told local media outlets.Ms Watkins, along with her friend and handler Jen Nelson, was running...
ANIMALS
WFXR

What to do if you spot a hammerhead worm

(WFXR) — Be on the lookout for a certain critter that may be worming its way into your backyard. It’s fittingly called a hammerhead worm due to the shape of its head. It’s not just interesting looking. It’s an invasive species that can be toxic to the touch. If you see one, you should not […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
459
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy